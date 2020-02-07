Truth about impeachment

The truth about this impeachment will not be with those who make the most accusations, but those who have the facts. Truth is not afraid of witnesses or documents. If truth be your goal.

Michael Domangue, Silver Cliff

Voters should be given a choice

This is in response to Brian Mater's column of Jan. 26.

I am running for county commissioner because voters should be given a choice on the direction the county will go in the next four years. It is time for pragmatic problem solving. Solutions should not weigh down our voters with more taxes when many live month to month.

As a private citizen, there are local government issues that have concerned me and others who have shared their opinions. Over $200,000 of county money was spent in developing and promoting the jail ballot issue three times. Tens of thousands of dollars may be lost as Runyon Field was unable to schedule summer tournaments in time because of changes in management. No softball tournaments have been listed for this summer which concerns many avid supporters.

Over 30 years, I have served in various city, county and state political arenas and have proven to be honest and trustworthy. My hard work and dedication to Pueblo and its citizens has been evident as I made decisions related to the local funding and legislation. Accusations of being a part of “underhanded corruption” is untrue, unfounded and disparaging to my professional integrity.

Providing transparency of government spending is necessary and I always will support open records. In doing so, we must perform our due diligence in recording and reporting while avoiding disingenuous conclusions.

Scrutinize what you read, believe performance not political rhetoric. I am proud to support and serve my community in any way I can.

Abel Tapia, Pueblo

Cory Gardner needs a new job

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner voted no on two articles of impeachment and no to calling witnesses and reviewing any new documents in the U.S. Senate’s flagrant coverup of Trump’s proven, blatant abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Gardner and his Senate colleagues were duty bound, beholden to us all via the Constitution, to hold a fair and complete trial particularly by hearing firsthand witness testimony about the president’s abuse of power in withholding key military aid to Ukraine and a crucial White House meeting with Ukraine’s president. But, the worst part about Gardner’s role in this historic disaster, this coverup, is that he wouldn’t even comment. He couldn’t be bothered to explain why President Donald Trump is not bound by the rule of law.

Farewell, Senator

Steele Wotkyns, Pueblo West