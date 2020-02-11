Colorado State University-Pueblo’s nickname is the ThunderWolves. And yet the school’s focus on renewable energy makes one think more of bright, sunny days than stormy weather.

Last week, a group of educators and business people gathered at the Belmont campus to announce plans to make solar energy the main source of the university’s electricity. CSU-Pueblo signed an agreement to use power from a 22.3-acre solar array that will be built on the north side of campus.

Capital Dynamics will finance the cost of constructing the array, with oversight from Johnson Controls, Inc. CSU-Pueblo will repay those construction costs over the next 25 years by purchasing energy generated through the system at locked-in rates.

Timothy Mottet, CSU-Pueblo’s president, said the deal will make the university the first in the state to reach “net zero electric” efficiency, meaning the solar panels will be sufficient to meet all of the school’s electricity needs.

That, in turn, will help the university meet one of the guiding principles outlined in its Vision 2028 plan.

“One of the eight guiding principles is for this institution to live sustainably where we as an institution dedicate resources and develop programs and policies that support sustainable living,” Mottet said. “Additionally, Vision 2028 is designed to strengthen the financial sustainability of our university.”

Spoken like a true academic. But what we think he meant by that is the new arrangement will be good not only for the environment, but also the university’s bottom line.

By increasing its reliance on solar energy, CSU-Pueblo will be preventing an amount of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere that’s roughly equal to the amount a forest the size of the university’s campus could absorb naturally.

In terms of financial cost savings, the deal is expected to save the university about $2 million over the next quarter century.

This move is in line with the environmental changes Gov. Jared Polis and state legislators have been trying to encourage.

State leaders hope to reduce Colorado’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 10 percent of the levels measured in fiscal year 2014-2015 by the fiscal year 2022-2023. The state also is requiring energy usage per square foot to be reduced at least 15 percent by fiscal year 2022-2023, using fiscal year 2014-2015 as a baseline.

It’s nice to see CSU-Pueblo taking such a bold step toward a more environmentally friendly future. The university’s students soon will be assuming roles as the community’s (and perhaps the world’s) leaders. Shifting to increased use of solar power sets a great example that hopefully they will follow and build upon.

It’s possible, maybe even likely, that other sources of energy will be developed in the future that are even more efficient than solar power. But investing in the solar array sends the right message that people need to be thinking of ways to meet their energy needs that are, in the words of Mottet, environmentally sustainable. There’s nothing shady about that.