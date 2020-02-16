The buck has officially been passed.

Last week, the Pueblo City Council unanimously decided to hold a referendum in May to determine whether the city should end its contract with Black Hills Energy early and set up a publicly owned electric company. In essence, council members were telling voters: “You take it from here.”

In a representative democracy, citizens are supposed to be able to elect leaders who become experts on the inner workings of government and plot out the best courses of action on behalf of their constituents. Faced with one of the biggest and most important decisions in the city’s history, the council punted.

Of course it makes sense to leave some matters to the will of the voters. And something as momentous as municipalizing the city’s electric service certainly fits into that category. However, what’s missing is a thorough investigation by our city leaders of the pros and cons of making such a move.

In spite of what they’ll say, that didn’t happen. They made a show of researching the subject, but never really dug too deeply into what the potential risks and costs might be. Maybe because they were afraid of what they might find.

It’s somewhat reassuring that the Pueblo Board of Water Works has agreed to handle the legal work needed to seize Black Hills’ assets if voters decide to pursue municipalization. Pueblo Water generally has a good reputation in the community. And having Pueblo Water handle those details would, in theory at least, keep the council and city administration from becoming bogged down in what surely would be a lengthy and complicated process.

And we’ll say this much for Seth Clayton, Pueblo Water’s executive director: He seems supremely confident that his organization can handle this. Then again, executives at Coca-Cola probably were supremely confident that they could replace their tried-and-true soft drink with something called New Coke during the 1980s.

The point being that even highly successful organizations sometimes run into trouble when they try to diversify into fields that are outside their areas of expertise.

Clayton has estimated the legal costs at $10 million and the total amount of time needed for condemnation at five to eight years, which seems wildly optimistic in light of what's happening in Boulder, which already has spent 10 years and more than twice that amount for legal fees on a municipalization effort that’s still ongoing.

San Isabel Electric Association has stepped forward to run the day-to-day operations of the new utility, should voters give the go-ahead. San Isabel also has a good reputation in the community, but it’s a bit odd that the organization seems to have been anointed for that duty without any kind of competitive bidding process.

Could another organization do the same work better or more cheaply? We may never know, since potential rivals might not express interest if they suspect the outcome is rigged.

Having said all that, could municipalization work? Sure it could. But we don’t have enough information yet to feel comfortable that it would.

Our city leaders seem to have decided that it’s up to us as voters to do the necessary due diligence on this issue and make the best choice for Pueblo’s future. Let’s hope we choose wisely.