Without any reservation whatsoever, I am proud to endorse Garrison Ortiz for Pueblo County commissioner. Now, to the substance of this column.

Career politician Sal Pace had a column published in The Pueblo Chieftain last Sunday, titled “Why is Ortiz attacking Abel Tapia’s family?” He employed a tactic all career politicians use when they do not have the truth on their side — spin and deflect. Pace failed to identify one instance in which Commissioner Ortiz uttered a single complaint against Tapia or his family.

But let’s permit the facts to illustrate Pace’s lack of integrity in his reporting to the public. Let’s disclose his awkward attempt to cloud and confuse the issues at the expense of an intelligent electorate.

Specifically, let’s examine how he waltzed between the issues involving the audit findings that certain payments were made to a county employee's immediate family member without following county purchasing policies, totaling $28,583, and a separate audit finding that the county paid $339,939 on 1A projects (the ill-fated baseball complex) that did not meet the criteria for the expenditure of said funds.

Pace admitted to authorizing the misuse of the excise tax funds, which necessitated a transfer from the general fund to reimburse the excise tax fund.

Pace identified Gary Anzuini, Sean Tapia’s stepfather as the immediate family member. He further claimed that Anzuini previously had been authorized payments by Ortiz for county projects which never occurred and would not have been approved unless county policies were followed strictly. Such was not the case with the payments referenced in the audit. Thus the need to report the irregularity to the commissioners.

The auditors, not Commissioner Ortiz, reported the following in Finding 2018-002, under the heading, Procurement And Related Parties: “A Director-Level Manager at Pueblo County approved payments to a related party also considered an immediate family member without following county purchasing policies totaling $28,583. A purchase order was not issued and we were not able to obtain an approved contract for these services.”

The audit found that four additional transactions, totaling $53,396, did not appear to follow county purchasing policies, but were not with a related party. Pace admitted he was one of Sean Tapia’s bosses and has “firsthand account of the facts.” If Pace has evidence that the auditor’s finding above is incorrect, he should produce it immediately. If he cannot produce it, may we assume he was aware of and approved that county policies were being ignored? If so, he violated his fiduciary responsibility to Pueblo taxpayers.

Per the use of 1A excise tax money by Pace for the baseball complex debacle, the audit at Section 11 — Financial Statement Findings 2018-001 — determined that the funds did not meet the criteria established for such an expenditure. Although Pace criticized Commissioner Ortiz for “running the Angels out of town,” in reality, he saved the taxpayers from a $25 million disaster.

Clearly, the Anzuini unauthorized payments and the use of 1A excise tax funds are separate issues. Both, however, were serious enough concerns to compel the auditor to report them to the commissioners.

It is Pace who attacked the Tapia family by requiring the true facts to be exposed. It is the career politician Pace who hypocritically accused Ortiz of vilification and then ridiculed Ortiz for having a different opinion, to which he is entitled. Pace even had the audacity to question the integrity of the auditor who conducted the audit by suggesting the auditor simply adopted information provided by Ortiz. Of course, this is yet another part of Pace’s reckless conspiracy theory.

The height of Pace’s hypocrisy is found in his statement that Commissioner Ortiz is employing “Trumpian tactics” and is “out of kilter with Democratic Party values.” Ask Pace why he will not endorse the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

Dennis Maes is a retired chief district court judge and current member of the Pueblo School District 60 board of education.