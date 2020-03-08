Recent news articles and responses from community leaders related to the ongoing issue of domestic violence that has plagued our society for decades seem to be seeking out systemic negligence and questioning the decisions of the victims as a way of resolving this travesty. These discussions do not focus on the real questions that should be asked of batterers: Why is this person being abusive? Why don’t they stop?

As a community, we must squarely place the responsibility and accountability for domestic violence where it belongs — the people who feel entitled to exert physical, psychological, financial, sexual or emotional control over other human beings with whom they are in intimate relationships. An intimate relationship may include dating, living together, having a child together or marriage.

An understanding of perpetrator behavior is important to having an intelligent discussion on this matter. Battering is a patterned use of violence, intimidation and coercion to establish dominance over another person. No economic segment of society is exempt from domestic violence and both sexes may be perpetrators.

The root causes of battering are the desire for power and control. This can stem from a learned behavior or from a sense of entitlement. Issues such as mental health, drugs, alcohol, poverty, access to resources and lack of social connections exacerbate, but do not cause, battering. They do not excuse the tactics that are designed specifically to intimidate and threaten victims into compliance.

The strategies used to gain compliance are subtle and stealthy. Breaking down a victim’s will and shifting what is considered to be “normal” in a relationship may take weeks, months or even years. By isolating, destroying the self worth, fostering an environment that may lead to dependence on drugs or alcohol as a coping mechanism, shaming, among other tactics, the batterer eventually places a victim in a position to be controlled and manipulated.

Rules are created, clarified and enforced on issues that are important to the batterer. These rules may shift over the course of time and there is a calculation made as to how to enforce them without incurring social and legal consequences. The overarching rules batterers make are: 1.) I make the rules; 2) I am entitled to your obedience, service, affection, loyalty, fidelity and undivided attention; 3) You cannot leave this relationship unless I am through with you; and 4) You may not tell anyone about my violence or coercive control.

Rule making also extends to social conduct, sex, maintaining the household, economics and protection from social/legal responsibility. Batterers also develop rules for their own children along with any other children in the home.

The batterer’s coercive power arises from the ability to cause harm or fear of harm for non-compliance with demands/rules; the ability to grant rewards, needed or desired things, for compliance (affection, economic support); the batterer’s ability to achieve dominance and the victim’s belief that the abuser can and will provide consequences or rewards. Victims in these situations make decisions, but they are not free, autonomous choices since they are made with these before-mentioned considerations in mind.

The Gender Violence Institute has created a handout entitled “Benefits of Violence.” This is a list that was generated by men participating in court-mandated batterers intervention groups who at first denied any benefits from their behavior, but eventually came up with a multitude of reasons once it was suggested that there must be benefits.

Phrases such as “I’m king of the castle,” “tell kids they don’t have to listen to their mom,” “dictate reality,” “get sex,” “she’s a nursemaid” and “can convince her she is screwing up” support the research that all aspects of domestic violence are about power and control.

Can systems designed to hold perpetrators accountable do a better job? Absolutely! This can be accomplished only through undergoing an honest, open and fair assessment of each agency handling of the issue, a willingness to recognize weaknesses and a genuine commitment to improve any and all deficiencies. The paramount goal is placing the needs of victims and their families above all else.

However, so long as the families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and society give a tacit approval to a perpetrator’s actions through victim blaming, minimization, justification, not wanting to get involved in others' personal business or the myriad of other reasons why we have for decades stood by and done nothing, we will all be accomplices in allowing this insidious societal ill to fester.

Victor Reyes served for 15 years as a district judge in Pueblo, retiring in 2015. Before his appointment, he was a deputy state public defender in Pueblo for 15 years. Since 2000, he has taught in statewide and national trainings to many different professions on issues related to domestic violence. He is currently on the domestic violence faculty of the National Judicial College, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and the National Judicial institute on Domestic Violence. He also has previously served as the judicial representative on the Domestic Violence Offender Management Board. He currently facilitates a domestic violence survivors group at a local facility.