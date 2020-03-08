Ah, yes, domestic violence hits the news and politicians stumble over each other speaking out against it and scheduling “symposiums” to talk about it. But the sad truth is that we are a violent society and it will take a monumental paradigm shift to change that.

Look around you. On the highways, drivers shout curses at each other, force other drivers off the road for trivial affronts, and even in some cases shoot and kill everyone in the offending cars. People sit glued to their television screens for shows that feature boxing, mixed martial arts and ultimate fighting, waiting anxiously for close-ups of battered faces dripping blood or eyes swollen shut.

At highway merge lanes, we steadfastly refuse to slow down to allow traffic to blend in smoothly. In a leisurely walk through the mall, you can see numerous examples of child abuse: Parents dragging crying, screaming toddlers by one arm because they can’t keep up; parents carrying sobbing children while screaming “shut up” in the little ones' faces; and children with matted hair and faces and clothes so filthy you know they haven’t seen soap and water for weeks. Verbal abuse is everywhere. Name calling, belittling, ridiculing, profanity, vulgarity — all have become part of everyday conversation.

And everywhere you look, someone is shooting someone. I can’t even remember the last time I watched the evening news when there wasn’t at least one shooting in either Colorado Springs or Pueblo. And don’t try to blame it all on gang violence. Many times these shootings are committed by our friends and neighbors, and frequently caused by a transgression as minor as parking in the wrong spot.

Experts from many disciplines have studied the causes of our evolution into a society that places no value on the lives of our fellow human beings — poor economy, lack of education, working mothers, bullying, alcohol, drugs, learned helplessness and hopelessness — the list could reach from here to the moon. And each expert in turn deduces that yes, each of those could be a contributing factor. But there is no magic pill to make it stop.

And that’s what we really want — a simple and quick cure. But to even put a dent in violence will take long hours of soul searching and endless effort. First, we have to learn again to care about people other than ourselves, and being self-absorbed is a hard habit to break.

Then we have to open our eyes to how our violent behavior effects those around us, even those not involved but just watching.

A very wise psychiatrist once taught me a lesson I will never forget. After a brutal childhood, I entered into an even more brutal marriage. (Very common, by the way.) Fast forward several years, the marriage had ended, I was trying to raise three children under the age of seven, and I’m suffering some stress (understatement).

At my regular appointment with the psychiatrist who worked at the battered women’s shelter in our city, I shared with the doctor that I felt so hopeless and helpless and overwhelmed that I had almost spanked my 7-year-old. He had been working on an airplane model and spilled paint on the carpet of our rented apartment and I knew I had no money to fix it. (I have never physically punished my children.)

The doctor looked at me calmly and asked what I would have taught him by striking him. I answered that it would have taught him not to be so careless again. She gave me an indulgent smile. “That’s the short-term lesson. The lesson that will stay with him forever is that people who say they love you will hurt you. Isn’t that what you’ve learned?”

Since retiring from careers as an insurance executive and a senior management executive of a large multi-use entertainment venue, Emily Price keeps busy as an activist and community advocate for social and political causes.