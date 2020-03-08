James Iacino is the executive chairman of the Seattle Fish Co., which is neither based in Seattle nor exclusively a seafood provider. The Denver-based food distribution company was started by his family years ago and now provides an assortment of products besides fish.

Iacino also is a Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Scott Tipton. He swung by The Pueblo Chieftain’s offices a few days ago for a get-acquainted meeting, then I got a chance to see him in action last week at the Jac-X-Pres Democratic Club luncheon.

Unlike the name of his company, which seems to require some explanation, Iacino struck me as a “what you see is what you get” kind of guy.

He’s making his first run for elected office against a seasoned incumbent in a district that has been trending Republican in recent elections. That is, assuming he’s able to win the Democratic nomination against at least two challengers, one of whom has significant legislative experience at the state level.

But, like many other candidates without previous elected experience, he plays up the angle that he would bring a fresh perspective to Congress.

Tipton’s never faced someone with his business background before, he says. And in spite of the district’s past voting history, Iacino is quick to point out that Tipton is one of President Donald Trump’s campaign chairs in Colorado and the incumbent congressman has voted with the president’s interests “96 percent” of the time.

Iacino, who’s been involved in various philanthropic causes including the Pueblo Food Project, says that he was inspired to run for office because it would be hard for him to explain to his 3-year-old son the turn American politics has taken during the Trump era.

Although Trump carried the district in 2016 and Tipton has been re-elected by comfortable margins over the last decade, Iacino doesn’t think voters are as ideologically rigid as those results might suggest. While voter registrations in the district are almost evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, Iacino said about 40 percent of the people living in the region are unaffiliated with either party.

Although he’s not shy about trying to link Tipton to Trump, Iacino believes it’s the moderates who will decide the next election, not the extremists on either the right or the left of the political spectrum.

“I don’t think either (extreme) is good for the country,” Iacino said.

I call that type of campaigning the Goldilocks strategy — not too liberal, not too conservative, but just right. District residents who want someone representing a more far-left or far-right viewpoint will have other choices, however.

At this point, other candidates for the Democratic nomination include Diane Mitsch Bush, a veteran state legislator with a left-leaning voting record, and Root Routledge, whose website welcomes people to his “climate insurgency campaign.”

On the flip side, Tipton may be pulled further to the right by a primary challenge from Laura Boebert, an unabashed gun rights activist who, fittingly enough, lives in Rifle and apparently aspires to be the conservative counterpoint in Congress to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Third Congressional District covers a huge section of Colorado, including most of the Western Slope and stretching east to Pueblo County. Like the other announced candidates in the race, Iacino is from the other side of the mountains. He lives in Ridgway and usually works from an office in Montrose.

However, he said he’s committed to representing all parts of the district, including Pueblo. In fact, he told guests at the luncheon last week that he’s counting on voters here to tip the scales in his favor.

“If we do not win Pueblo, we do not win this race,” he told the crowd of about 50-60 people at the Union Depot.

After making some prepared remarks, Iacino opened the floor for questions. The first three he got all dealt with making sure Pueblo’s interests are represented properly in Washington, D.C.

Alvin Rivera, a local Democratic activist, said finding someone who’ll go to bat for Pueblo is even more important than political party affiliation.

“We need to see them here,” Rivera said. “We need them to be here to see what our issues are.”

It remains to be seen if Iacino can sell enough voters on the idea that he’s that person. But since he and his family have built a business around selling seafood from the Pacific Northwest in the middle of the continent, it’s hard to say he can’t.

