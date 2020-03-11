Re-evaluate Social Security

and Medicare

Nobody is asking the candidates for president what they would propose to keep the Social Security fund from being depleted in 2036. when I state this to friends, they all state "We will just have to take care of ourselves."

I have been around long enough to know that this is not going to happen. The candidates don't want to discuss this problem as there really is no way of solving it without raising taxes and raising the age that people become eligible for Social Security and Medicare.

People in their 50s and younger should be made aware that Social Security and Medicare won't be there for them unless something is done.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at least has a short-term solution. That is taxing the top 2% an additional 2%. That's not going to be easy because they are going to fight back. The important thing is that the concept of Social Security and Medicare have to be re-evaluated.

Richard Barr, Pueblo

The Pueblo way

Pueblo City Council approved a May 5 ballot question allowing voters of Pueblo to decide if we should part with Black Hills Energy.

Comparison of our efforts in Pueblo have been made to those in Boulder. Not so. Boulder has been trying to break away from its investor owned utility, Xcel Energy, for more than a decade. Our vote is different. The city of Pueblo’s Electric Utilities Commission has worked on a successful blueprint for “taking the off ramp.”

Many in Boulder are supporting House Bill 20-1064, PUC Study of Community of Choice (CCE). We don’t need a $800,000 study to know this proposal won’t work.

CCE legislation is what they have in California, Massachusetts and New York. There the average prices per kilowatt hour, as of October 2019, are higher than Xcel Energy in Colorado.

Electrical grid safety also is a factor. Currently, we have a safe grid due to training of many International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers members who build and maintain it. CCE would lessen the safety of the grid by introducing a multitude of different users.

As we move away from coal, IBEW members will need transition support to work various types of generation. Increasing the number of different utilities on our grid can undermine the transition support needed by IBEW members.

Increases in costs per kWh, grid security and the future transition for IBEW members means HB20-1064 is not good for Pueblo. Please urge our Pueblo area legislative delegation to vote no on HB20-1064. We are not Boulder.

Michael Occhiato, Pueblo

More than recycling is needed

A recent letter writer suggested instead of controlling the human population, we just save water, reduce our driving and recycle. All great suggestions, but with more than 7 billion people on a planet which scientists believe only has the environment to sustainably handle 2 billion, recycling just isn't going to cut it.

When to offset the environmental impacts of each person, it takes some 70 people to bicycle instead of driving, recycle and switch to a plant-based diet, etc., you can see that the human population has to drop. Take a look at your alleys on trash day and see how little we've accomplished in establishing a recycling ethic.

There are a number of countries that show what can be accomplished to temper population growth when women are allowed to control their own bodies and are given equal rights. A much more desirable option than starvation, mass migration, war and pandemics as the climate crisis worsens.

Donald Thompson, Alamosa