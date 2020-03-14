For more than 25 years now, I’ve been watching how Americans make our money, save it, spend it, borrow it, invest it and protect it. And I can tell that you that despite all the resources that both the public and private sector have poured into informing and educating individuals about money, we are very quickly approaching a financial crisis that could impact nearly half of the people in this state. Some people might argue that the crisis already has hit.

That is because today, nearly 1 million Colorado workers do not have access to a way to save for retirement out of their regular paychecks. Could they go out and open individual retirement accounts or Roth IRAs?

Of course, that’s an option available to anyone with an earned income. However, even with the incentives built into the tax code, what we know is that only 5 percent of people without workplace retirement plans will go out on their own and open IRAs.

While Social Security is a critical piece of the puzzle, it alone is not enough to depend on for a secure financial future. At the rate this problem is progressing, one out of every two middle-class retirees will be unable to afford basic needs in retirement —and I’m not talking about vacations and greens fees. I’m talking about medicine and utilities, food and rent. Just 30 years ago, that number was one out of every three.

The good news is that a solution to ease Colorado’s retirement savings crisis is within reach. The Colorado Secure Savings Program (Senate Bill 200) is common sense legislation, creating a public-private partnership that will provide a retirement savings option to private-sector workers who currently do not have a way to save at work. The program is voluntary and portable. Workers can take it with them if they change jobs.

The professionally managed program would come with no ongoing costs or risks to taxpayers or employers.

As a small employer myself, I know firsthand the financial challenges of providing retirement and health solutions for the people who work with me every day. I get what it’s like to feel responsible for individuals who get up every day and do their very best for you. I know how it is to want to be sure you’re providing your employees with as much of a safety net as possible, without simultaneously putting yourself or your company on the line for obligations you may be unable to meet.

The Colorado Secure Savings Program can change that.

The program will provide an easy, low-cost retirement savings option to help small businesses give their employees a way to save and take control of their futures. It allows a business owner to access a plug-and-play retirement with little cost or effort, and no risk on their part.

Being able to access a retirement savings option will help small businesses hire and keep valuable employees. And it will help more Colorado workers to take control of their futures by helping them to save for retirement right out of their regular paychecks.

The Colorado Secure Savings Program is an all-around win for businesses and employees — and it’s just the type of innovative solution we need.

Let’s get ahead of the game. Let’s re-paint the grim picture of a financial crisis into one in which everyone can benefit.

Give hardworking Colorado residents the tools they need to start saving now — and avoid a crisis later. That’s a win for the future of Colorado.

State lawmakers should pass the Colorado Secure Savings Program (SB-200) now to help Coloradans build a stronger future.

Jean Chatzky launched HerMoney Media and HerMoney.com in 2018 to provide women with information about money they can actually trust. The award-winning longtime financial editor of NBC Today, Chatzky has also appeared on numerous television shows, including Oprah, MSNBC, CNN, The View, The Talk and many others.