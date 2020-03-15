The teacher shortage is real. I know that the quality of the educators we employ at Chávez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy is critical for ensuring that all of our children in Pueblo County can succeed.

However, year after year, the teacher shortage leaves us challenged to ensure there is a highly qualified teacher in every classroom — let alone an experienced teacher who is prepared for the demands of working in today’s schools.

I know that there are numerous students who would like to follow teaching as a career path.

However, they face significant barriers to accessing the education they need to pursue their goals of becoming teachers. Many do not see a pathway or understand the career requirements to become qualified licensed teachers.

Throughout Colorado, many school districts attempt to work with higher education partners to develop programs that will help students who want to start their careers as educators while still in high school. These programs take advantage of concurrent enrollment opportunities and apprenticeships to allow students to begin the journey to becoming teachers, which they do at their own expense.

At Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School, we have partnered with the University of Colorado-Denver to implement the Pathways2Teaching Paraprofessional Certificate Program. This allows juniors and seniors each to earn nine credit hours and a certificate upon graduation, which provides an opportunity for them to being their journeys as educators. It further allows them to become employed as paraprofessionals when they graduate.

As public institutions, we lack sufficient resources needed to provide for these types of programs in a realistic manner. That’s why we are grateful to state Rep. Bri Buentello, an educator herself, for sponsoring House Bill 20-1015. The bill, also sponsored by Rep. Jim Wilson and Sen. Jeff Bridges, creates the Future Educator Pathways grant program.

This program will provide resources for school districts to partner with institutions of higher education to develop future educator programs that will help our community “grow our own” educators, which will help address the teacher shortage. This will help to encourage high school students to see teaching as an option for them while they are still enrolled in the K-12 system.

Students will take advantage of concurrent enrollment courses aligned with educator pathways that can help them earn college credit while in high school. This will put them ahead of the game when they begin college coursework. Finally, this bill includes a 35 percent set aside for rural school districts to develop such programs, which recognizes that rural school districts face special challenges addressing educator shortages.

Programs like this will also benefit school districts and schools by providing a workforce that can fill open paraprofessional positions that districts have struggled to fill. Paraprofessionals play a critical role providing individualized one-on-one support to students, including students with disabilities. In addition, school districts can benefit from training a cadre of students who are likely to come back to their home districts and teach in their communities, helping to address educator shortages with locally trained teachers.

These programs also can help to diversify the teaching workforce. We know that Colorado faces significant challenges ensuring that our educator workforce reflects the student population. Students benefit from educators who they can relate to and who are role models for them so they can see teaching as a reachable profession. Helping to train the next generation of educators in Colorado will help to close the teacher shortage gap. It is a win-win endeavor. HB20-1015 moves us in this direction.

We are grateful for the leadership of Rep. Buentello, Rep. Wilson and Sen. Bridges on this important priority. We hope the General Assembly will pass this bill as soon as possible.

We need to be proactive in heading off a continuing future teacher shortage. Colorado has a need for educators and there is a potential workforce under our noses. Let us put them together.

Richard Durán currently serves as the chief executive officer of Chávez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy as well as serving on several community boards that benefit Pueblo County residents.