(1) The pandemic preparedness team at the National Security Council was disbanded in 2018.

President Donald Trump later denied knowing anything about this, claiming only "people let people go."

(2) Starting in 2018 Trump cut two-thirds of the CDC’s staff in China. His latest budget proposal cut the CDC’s budget, with Trump explaining, "I’m a businessperson. I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them. When we need them we can get them back very quickly."

(3) On Feb. 24, 2020, Trump assured us that the coronavirus "is under very good control in the U.S.A." Over 55,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus since that statement.

(4) Trump placed incompetent people in key health positions. He appointed Alex Azar Secretary of HHS in 2017, after Tom Price resigned in disgrace. Azar named Brian Harrison to oversee the department’s coronavirus response. Harrison’s only prior medical experience was running a labradoodle breeding business. Robert Redfield became head of the CDC in 2018 after Brenda Fitzgerald resigned in disgrace. Under Redfield, the CDC rejected the W.H.O.’s coronavirus test, perfected in late January of this year, preferring to devise its own.

This effort failed spectacularly, largely explaining why the U.S. is woefully and dangerously behind Germany, South Korea, and many other countries in coronavirus testing.

(5) Trump publicly ridiculed measures to stem the tide of coronavirus – avoiding handshakes ("I’ll be shaking hands with people … I don’t care.") and wearing masks ("You don’t have to do it … I don’t think I’m going to do it.")

(6) Trump has given many false assurances. The number of patients with the virus "within a couple of days is going to be close to zero; that’s a pretty good job we’ve done." (Feb. 26). "It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear." (Feb. 27). "They’re going to have vaccines! Think relatively soon." (March 2). "Anybody that needs a test, gets a test. They’re there." (March 8).

(7) Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine, a worthless (for coronavirus) and potentially dangerous drug. "What do you have to lose? Take it." (April 5). Patients demanded it, doctors prescribed it, pharmacies ran out, and some patients for whom hydroxychloroquine is helpful for their lupus or rheumatoid arthritis found themselves deprived of an essential treatment.

(8) Trump encouraged flaunting social distancing directives, tweeting "Liberate Michigan … Liberate Minnesota … Liberate Virginia." He praised assault-rifle carrying, Confederate flag bearing, MAGA=hatted social distancing protesters: "They seemed very responsible to me." (April 18).

(9) Trump delayed employing the Defense Production Act to manufacture critical testing equipment until April 19, and then only for swabs, not reagents or test kits.

(10) Instead of coordinating a national, and rational, system to purchase and distribute testing material, PPE, and ventilators, Trump left states and cities to their own devices, forcing them to compete with each other for scarce supplies. This resulted in increased prices and decreased availability of life-saving equipment. "It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states bidding on a ventilator" said New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

(11) Richard Bright, head of the government’s efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine, was abruptly removed from his post April 21 and transferred to a position with less responsibility. Bright claims this move was in retaliation for his objection to wasting money on hydroxychloroquine, the president’s pet nostrum. "Maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t," said Trump when asked if Bright had been demoted.

(12) In the midst of the pandemic, Trump withdrew America’s support of the W. H. O., the premiere bulwark against global health threats.

(13) On April 23 Trump suggested that an "injection inside" of disinfectant might kill the coronavirus.

Swallowing bleach or Lysol produces severe inflammation of the esophagus, impairing the ability to swallow and at times proving fatal. Poison control centers nationwide had to quickly respond to Trump’s remarks, warning people away from his idiotic suggestion.

After the inevitable uproar, Trump defended himself by claiming that he was only being sarcastic. Review of the video, however, demonstrates the President engaging not in sarcasm but rather in almost comical ignorance.

Disregarding the health of his fellow citizens is nothing new for Trump. He tried mightily to repeal Obamacare, which would have deprived 20 million Americans of their health insurance. He appointed William Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, to head the E.P.A. after Scott Pruitt resigned in disgrace. Wheeler has rolled back regulations that protected us from methane, mercury, and harmful volatile organic compounds. Trump is loosening automobile emission standards tightened under Obama and largely accepted by the auto industry.

President Trump ignored early warning signals of the coronavirus pandemic, trivialized its danger, and hamstrung response efforts, which, to be effective, have to be national. He has deceived us and sown chaos when we needed straight talk, respect for expert opinion, and coordinated federal intervention.

He has been Typhoid Mary when we needed FDR.

Sadly, the nation needs to quarantine its own president if we are to survive this crisis.

Dr. Louis Balizet of Pueblo is a retired oncologist.