Pueblo Home of Heroes 2020 Essay Contest winners


Elementary school winners:


1st Place – Stephen Clardy, fourth grade, Minnequa Elementary-


2nd Place – Ella Lefebre, fourth grade, South Park Elementary


3rd Place – Bryson Martin, fifth grade, North Mesa Elementary


Isabella Jones, fourth grade, South Park Elementary


Haven Taylor, fourth grade, Sunset Park Elementary


Isabella Clason, fifth grade, North Mesa Elementary


Middle school winners:


1st Place – Dermot McCarthy, sixth grade, home school


2nd Place – DeOran Vann Aytch, sixth grade, Colorado Connection Academy


3rd Place –. Caitlin Bonicelli, sixth grade, Goodnight School


Brooklyn Weckx, seventh grade, Connect Charter School


Jayden Saint, seventh grade, Connect Charter School


Logan Morris, sixth grade, home school


High school winners:


1st Place – Bryce Blatnick, 12th grade, East High


2nd Place – Ay’rion Williams, 12th grade, Pueblo West High


3rd Place - Letizia Innocenti, ninth grade, Pueblo West High


Adrian Gonzales - 12th grade, East High


Mashonda Bennett - 11th grade, Paragon School


Tyana Sanchez - 10th grade, Pueblo West High


