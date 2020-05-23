Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alas,a, has an unequivocal message for the United States Forest Service in 2020.

“Murkowski urged the Forest Service … to put fires out fast and early, and to limit the practice of intentionally allowing some wildfires to burn on landscapes,” she wrote on April 2.

Put out every fire before it gets big, the senator said.

This may not seem like news to most Americans, and certainly not to most Coloradans. After all, putting out fires is what the Forest Service does best. But, like other tough problems, the fire situation is complicated.

Murkowski wants Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen to contract for more very heavy air tankers, more heavy helicopters, and a whole array of lighter fire-fighting aircraft. Murkowski’s theory is that the added air support will allow for more robust initial attack when fires are small, buying time for firefighters to arrive on scene and put the fire out.

It’s a good theory. The expense is considerable, in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but fighting huge wildfires could cost the Forest Service $4.5 billion dollars this year, more than half of the total agency budget. A huge share of that bill is air power. Adding more aircraft could keep more fires smaller with a high return in avoided firefighting costs.

Any firefighter can tell you that aircraft alone do not put out fires. The fire-retardant mix dropped on the burning edges of fires to slow the spread eventually dries up and fails. It takes people on the ground with hand tools and equipment to secure the fire. Still, it’s worth beefing up air attack and pre-positioning aircraft in trouble spots for rapid response.

A big part of the reason Forest Service firefighting costs have risen so dramatically in less than 10 years, from $1 billion in 2012, is the relatively new practice of “using unplanned fire in the right place at the right time” to “reintroduce fire to fire-depleted ecosystems.”

The agency calls it managed fire. Forest Service leaders are using wildfire to achieve natural resource objectives like reducing fuels, thinning forests, and resetting the biological clock in areas that have not burned for many years.

Murkowski rightly understands that allowing wildfires to burn results in bigger fires, more costly fires, and longer duration fires, often burning for weeks and months longer than they might have if firefighters worked from the start to put them out.

She reasons that the COVID19 threat to hundreds of firefighters living in rough conditions and heavy smoke would be greatly exacerbated by using managed fire strategies that let fires burn for longer than necessary.

The Forest Service got the message. Forest Service officials are unable to comment about sensitive policy issues, but CBSN Denver reported that Richard Bustamante, fire management officer for the San Juan National Forest, told a La Plata County meeting that the Forest Service is in full-suppression mode this year.

“In recent years, the Forest Service has been using wildfire as a means of better managing the landscape, allowing blazes to burn to mimic when fires were part of the forest’s natural cycle,” they wrote. While some let-burn wildfires do mimic cool season ground fires, many are escaping control efforts and causing widespread damage to private property.

The agency is listening and Murkowski has been heard. It remains to be seen whether the new emphasis on suppressing fires as quickly as possible will have a significant impact on fire sizes or fire costs. What is clear is that letting wildfires burn is counterproductive to effective control of COVID19.

Frank Carroll, a 31-year veteran of the United States Forest Service, is managing partner of Professional Forest Management, LLC in Pueblo and Fort Collins, CO. He can be reached at frank@wildfirepros.com.