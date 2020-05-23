The shock wave felt throughout our country has drastically affected small businesses.

Business owners were mandated to close their doors and virtually eliminate all opportunities to generate revenue. Fortunately, thanks in large part to Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, a group of innovative entrepreneurs and visionaries were formed to address this issue in Pueblo.

I am fortunate to have been on the front end of these discussions and feel hopeful for the future of Pueblo with Ortiz’s work and governance.

With little notice, businesses like mine were told to close immediately. While this news was shocking, it came as a relief as my own health and wellbeing became more and more of a growing concern. As a salon owner, hair stylists have since returned to the chair, but this time we have been ordered to follow new guidelines to take every measure possible to reduce the exposure and spread of COVID-19 for our guests.

Although the measures are extreme, I know that my colleagues and I are doing everything we can to care for our guests, as we always have.

Within the first two days of the order to close my business, I diligently reached out to our local leaders to offer my support. I offered my experience as a small business owner and board member to many significant organizations in Pueblo as proof that I would be more than qualified to help lead meaningful dialog as our community braced itself for what could be one of the greatest recessions in our lifetime.

While everyone I spoke with made themselves accessible to me, I found myself listening a lot to what they had to say.

Ortiz was the only one who listened to what I had to say. His response was“ ‘I’m going to do something, and I will be in touch tomorrow.”

Early the next day, I was contacted and asked to join a group of individuals assembled by Ortiz to lead an effort to establish an online marketplace for local small businesses. The group of innovative, energetic, and highly skilled individuals began meeting virtually to seek solutions during these unprecedented times.

Because of the kind and professional leadership of Ortiz, Pueblo has proven that we have the skills and resources available to pull ourselves up from the bootstraps no matter how difficult the circumstances.

Pueblo now has an online marketplace that provides a single platform for shoppers to purchase local products and pick up their goods at the convention center or have them delivered. Small businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this free service and citizens can make confident purchases of their favorite products while knowing that they are doing their part to keep our local economy strong.

At a time such as this, Ortiz has led by example proving that he is more than capable of developing ideas with input from the community to help sustain our local economy. Ortiz truly understands the important role our small businesses have in Pueblo. He is an authentic and passionate leader for our community, and it is truly unfortunate that Pueblo has found itself playing a game of thrones within the Democratic party with the upcoming election.

After working closely with Ortiz for the last several weeks, I’m of the opinion that Pueblo doesn’t need a leader from yesteryear. We need someone who can keep up with our changing economic climate who is also capable of being innovative working with the technologies that exist today.

As a passionate community leader, Ortiz is more than worthy of my respectful vote. Not only for the business community but for the entire city and county of Pueblo, Ortiz has orchestrated change that has restored integrity to that office.

If you, like me, also value impeccable ethics, sound stewardship of your tax dollars, fiscal responsibility, accountability, ethics, transparency and flawless character replete with moral principles second to none, then I encourage you to cast your vote in the upcoming primary for Ortiz, thereby ensuring that his legacy of positive stewardship is guaranteed for yet another four years.

Elizabeth Gallegos is the owner of Euphoria Salon. She has chaired both the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, and is currently a board member with St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, POSADA, and was elected to serve on the board for Pueblo Urban Renewal Commission.