With people around the world suffering from the COVID19 pandemic, it’s uplifting to see in the media that Pueblo County is doing its part to support the public servants who are on the front lines, day after day, risking their own health and welfare to protect others.

One group that has been conspicuously ignored is the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

These folks serve “on the front lines” of every tragedy that comes our way and they get less respect than the people who pick up our garbage. (I saw on the tv news recently neighborhoods giving flowers and thank you signs to their garbage men as they came by to collect trash.)

The city asks for a tax for 24 additional patrol officers — no problem— within months they’re hired and on the street. Need new patrol cars? All you have to do is ask.

But the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is grossly understaffed, driving cars with 300,000 miles on them, and working every day in a building that is crumbling down around them. Several different groups of county commissioners have tried valiantly to find funds —from taxes, from the state, and from the federal government — to upgrade the jail.

Sheriff Kirk Taylor and his folks spend hundreds of hours searching and applying for grants available. If it were not for their efforts in this area, the situation would be even worse.

Just a couple weeks ago after a heavy rain, there were pictures in the Chieftain of sheriff’s officers standing knee-deep in water trying to do their jobs.

Also, within the last few months, the Chieftain printed pictures of a main sewer line that was corroded and burst, dripping raw human waste on sheriff’s officers trying to do their jobs, and that happens about once a year.

The HVAC system in the jail was so cheap (to save on construction) that one day when it was 68 degrees on the first floor, it was 92 on the top floor, and officers were scurrying around trying to find fans to try to lower the temperature.

I’m proud to say I served on the Jail Task Force appointed by Commissioner Garrison Ortiz shortly after he took office, which included contractors, electricians, HVAC firms, bankers, lawyers, bonding experts, representatives from international firms specializing in prison construction, and leaders from most major employers in Pueblo County.

We all worked steadily for months, as volunteers, doing research on this issue, and published a lengthy but comprehensive report that can still be viewed on the County Commission website.

I spent time in the jail almost daily, sweating in the heat and then shivering in the cold, wading through puddles of stuff I didn’t even want to identify, walking rounds with dozens of officers to hear their personal stories, and even sat in the central control booth for half a day.

When I asked officers why they stayed under those conditions and with the pay scale far below Pueblo City PD, they all replied that it was more a calling than a job. They felt it was what they were meant to do.

Then we asked for less than a penny sales tax and got voted down. Even a current candidate for county commission recently wrote an editorial mocking our efforts for the jail and is running ads that make it sound like Ortiz is almost un-American for working to better the living conditions for several hundred loyal public servants who fight on the front lines every day for our safety and well-being.

I trust he’d feel differently if someone close to him were sitting in that jail right now.

Personally, every single person who puts on that uniform every day has my respect and my prayers that they get home safely at the end of their shift.

Degreed in Sociology and Psychology, and retired from senior management positions in Insurance and entertainment, Emilyi Price spends her time as a grandma, community advocate and activist. She currently lives in Pueblo West.