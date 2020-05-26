Medicare for all

Andrew Romanoff has it right. Medicare For All makes even more sense now than ever before, with double-digit unemployment predicted for the indefinite future and with health insurance tied to employment.

Millions of the newly unemployed are about to experience a diabolic double-whammy: unemployment because of Covid-19, and loss of health insurance because of unemployment.

Under Medicare For All this would not happen.

Medicare For All is one of the two main reasons Romanoff is the best Democrat to take on Cory Gardner; the other is climate change.

If you think Covid-19 has disrupted our lives, consider that this is small potatoes compared to the even greater disruption we, and our children and grandchildren, will face when the consequence of our neglect of global warming hits in the coming years.

Romanoff supports a Green New Deal; John Hickenlooper, for all his political prowess, is still too

deferential to the fossil-fuel industry that used to employ him.

Louis Balizet

Pueblo

Pay it back(ward)

(Recently) my wife and I were helping some friends move into their new home and when we finished, it was about 7 p.m., so we decided to go get a bite to eat.

We decided to go to Arby's on Highway 50. The line was very long but we waited and finally got to the order spot and ordered our meal.

As we were sitting waiting for the line to move forward I looked at my wife and said, "I didn't bring my wallet". She looked at me and said, "I don't have my purse."

There was no way to pull out of line, so I said, "I have a $5 dollar bill in my golf bag."

We started looking in the car and found $4 dollars in change and that would cover the bill, $8.48.

So when we got to the window I told the girl I was going to have to pull over and look in my golf bag and get the $5 because neither of us had our wallets. And she said, "You don't have to do that. The car in front of you paid your bill.“

She repeated, "They paid your bill."

We had no idea who it was who paid our bill.

I told the girl at the window, "I don't know if you're a Christian or not, but that was a God thing and she replied, ’Yes it was.’“

This act of kindness inspired us to do the same thing the next time we get in line --- not pay it forward but pay it back(ward).

We hope our story inspires others.

Roger and Kathy Samuels

Pueblo