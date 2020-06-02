GUEST EDITORIAL

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis, Minn., police officer, while three other officers silently stood by, has engendered feelings of outrage in all of us.

For those of us who have the responsibility of protecting our justice system, either as elected officials or as uniformed officers, our response must be is more than feelings of outrage.

As the Mayor and ,Chief of Police we want to make it clear to the citizens of Pueblo that the outrageous behavior exhibited by the officers in Minneapolis will not be tolerated in the City of Pueblo. This is not the culture in the City of Pueblo.

We were both sickened by the sight of the officer who placed his knee on the neck of another human being and kept it there even though he said he couldn’t breathe. Just as egregious was the failure of other officers at the scene to intervene to protect Mr. Floyd.

Pueblo police officers are not trained to place their knee on anyone’s neck and they are taught that they have a duty to care for anyone taken into custody. They engage in regular ethics training and annually are required to undergo use of force and arrest control training.

Our accreditation by the “Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies” requires the Pueblo Police Department to have current and up-to-date policies and requires us to prove that we follow them.

Following the death of Mr. Floyd, we have taken the opportunity to immediately reinforced to our officers that the conduct we witnessed in Minneapolis is not acceptable behavior and will not be tolerated in Pueblo.

Chief Davenport attended every roll call on May 29 to deliver this message. Every officer agreed without hesitation or qualification that what they witnessed in Minneapolis was wrong.

Chief Davenport reiterated the duty of police officers to protect those in their custody and to do what is right and humane.

Being a police officer is a hard job. By the very nature of the job, it exposes human beings to some of the worst elements of our society and expects them to treat those individuals with the same respect that they would the Mayor or the Chief of Police.

They leave for work each day not knowing what they will encounter and whether this will be the day their families always dread.

Doing a hard job does not justify or excuse what we witnessed in Minnesota.

Not everyone is cut out to be a police officer and we make every effort to select only those individuals who are up to the task. As human beings, police officers make mistakes, and when they do in the City of Pueblo, they are held accountable.

Sometimes that means that they lose their jobs as a police officer; other times it means less disciplinary action, but disciplinary action none the less.

What we witnessed in Minnesota was not a mistake made in the heat of confrontation but appeared to be a deliberate disregard for the well being of Mr. Floyd. As we said, this behavior will not be tolerated in Pueblo.

We have taken this opportunity Incident to this tragedy, we will to seek out additional training for our officers and to refresh and reinforce their previous training. Chief Davenport has had frank internal discussions with our officers about this situation and they clearly understand the standards that we expect them to meet.

We write this as the protest in Pueblo has concluded peacefully. We congratulate the citizens of Pueblo who have expressed their outrage and anger in the finest tradition of American democracy, thoughtfully and peacefully.

When we see the destruction and damage that is being done to public and private property in cities around the country, we are even more thankful to live in Pueblo where people can express their opinions without violence or damage.

Our culture in Pueblo is one of respect for each other, ourselves, and our community.

Rest assured we have heard your protest and we will continue to work hard to establish a culture in the Pueblo Police Department of which you can continue to be proud.

Nick Gradisar, Mayor

Troy Davenport, Chief of Police