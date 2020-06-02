This fall we will be asked to vote on a ballot measure largely funded by out-of-state interests mandating Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to begin introducing wolves into our state by 2023.

The proponents, lead by the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, in setting the stage for this introduction, cite the example of the introduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Park, which, in their words, “Restored the ecological balance” within the park caused by an overabundance of elk. They would like us to believe that Colorado’s “ecological balance” could be similarly restored if wolves are brought here.

Lets get one thing straight: In year 2020, Colorado has nothing of comparable undeveloped size as Yellowstone to initiate a similar undertaking. What we do have are ski areas, reservoirs, subdivisions, ranches, highways and once small towns that have grown into cities — pretty much everything the wolves of Yellowstone don’t have to contend with.

Today, our population is close to 6 million and the changes in the land use patterns (ie. Agricultural to residential, seasonal to four-season) that were predicted by CPW in 1970 have come true: our deer and elk herds are in decline and birth rates are not high enough to slow further decline.

Colorado’s altered condition is mainly human caused, while that of Yellowstone was created by large grass eaters. Forgive me my skepticism, but the concept of using wolves to reach a poorly defined goal, by eating something else that had nothing to do with the problem in the first place, just doesn’t make any sense!

Ecological balance is complex and stating that a “balance of nature” is achievable draws heavily on emotion rather than fact.

Many years ago, enlightened ecologists abandoned the concept and now describe it as a myth.

In our case here in Colorado, the only ones who can’t see the forest for the ski slopes are pro-wolf proponents. CPW has 120 years of scientifically backed experience managing Colorado’s wildlife, whereas ballot box wildlife management is emotionally driven and the truth is often ignored.

What will a wolf introduction look like in Colorado? Will we see elk and deer population gains because packs of wolves are eating them?Will Vail, Eagle, Durango and Steamboat Springs dial back to 1800 so that elk can once again forage on the river bottoms now covered in housing? Will ranchers sacrifice their livelihood so that PETA can finally have its way with them (make no mistake that PETA is using this as a thinly veiled effort to attack traditional lifestyles). And will all wildlife management decisions by CPW be shackled by federal rules in which “the first bite of an elk goes to the wolf?”

Remember this:The last time a wildlife-related ballot measure was voted on we ended up with an abundance of black bears in our cities, our neighborhoods, our homes and in our cars.

I’ve often wondered what Colorado looked like 300 years ago when wolves, buffalo and grizzly bear thrived across our great state; but after spending one-half of my life managing human/wildlife conflicts, I’m brought back to reality having concluded that in year 2020 there are nearly 6 million reasons why a wolf introduction is not a good idea.

Al Trujillo lives in Pueblo and retired in 2014 after 32 years as a biologist/wildlife manager with CPW.