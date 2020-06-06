We need Tapia’s experience

Pueblo needs a leader we can trust who has the experience to lead us to recovery during this pandemic.

I am proud to support Abel Tapia for Pueblo County Commissioner, District 2.

Tapia is a leader we know and trust in Pueblo and is committed to serving the people, not political gamesmanship.

I hope Pueblo Democrats and independent voters thoroughly research the candidates and make their choice based on the big issues we face in the county.

Tapia was Chair of the Colorado Joint Budget Committee and helped steer Colorado out of the Great Recession. He has assembled a group of Pueblo-based leaders to develop a plan to support our local small businesses, families and Pueblo workers, our youth and schools, and hospitals and public health.

He doesn’t need on-the-job training when he’s elected. That’s why he’s supported by so many labor unions in Pueblo County, like the Southern Colorado Labor Council.

We don’t need political grandstanding; we need an experienced leader who will collaborate and focus on solving problems and getting things done. Abel Tapia is my choice for Pueblo County Commissioner, District 2.

Lorraine Garcia

Pueblo

Trump is a divider

Given Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric and his belief in the concept of white nationalism, what are his long-term goals?

Based on his recent racist remarks, his goal is to cause as much division as possible by pitting whites against minority groups and Christians against Muslims.

... Trump (believes his) enemies are evil and seek to destroy the country. His most recent statement that the police, bikers and military are tough people and that things would get very bad if he is removed from office is an invitation to civil unrest and revolution.

If Trump continues to preach his divisive racist rhetoric, he will eventually get his white supremacy supporters to revolt against Hispanics, Jews and Blacks, causing massive social unrest. The revolt would place him in a position to declare a national emergency followed by Marshall law.

His first target would be the elimination of the news media, who he has labeled as “the enemy of the people.”

With the support of 90% Republicans, Trump could become the first dictator in American history.

A lady at a Trump rally commented, “Never in my life did I think I’d like to see a dictator, but if there is going to be one, I want it to be Trump”.

Al Gurule

Pueblo

Comment on skin color

In the United States. there are millions of people who identify themselves as believers of some variation of a Christian faith, which I assume means they read and believe the writings in one of the versions of the Bible.

So, my question is, when God created Adam and Eve, where in the Bible does it tell us what color skin he gave them?

Emily Price

Pueblo West