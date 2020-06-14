We owe it to future generations to get it right on wolves

My career at the Colorado Division of Wildlife/Colorado Parks and Wildlife largely overlapped with (Puebloan) Al Trujillo’s. I’ve always respected Al’s professionalism and knowledge, but I have to disagree with some of his conclusions in his recent Opinion piece in the Chieftain (Wolves? Colorado isn’t Yellowstone, June 2).

As a bit of background, I was DOW’s biological staff lead for the development of Colorado’s current wolf management plan in 2004-2005, and along with work since retirement, I have a pretty strong knowledge base when it comes to wolves.

Al makes some valid points, and also stretches some. Example: Yes, Colorado will soon have 6 million residents, but nearly 5 million of them will be on the Front Range, not on the Western Slope where the wolves will be. In fact, only 11% of Coloradans live on the Western Slope.

Wolves and humans coexist in many places in North America and Eurasia with much higher densities of both species. Moreover, western Colorado has 16 million acres of public land (over 70% of the entire area), wild places that host 280,000 elk and 420,000 deer. So Colorado has plenty of room and food for wolves.

Anyone wanting to dive deeper into this issue should search “Colorado State CHCC" and spend some time exploring the excellent FAQs and fact sheets in the People and Predator Series that the scientists at Colorado State have created regarding restoring wolves to Colorado. You’ll be a better informed voter for having done so.

Al’s questioning of the term “balance of nature” is valid as far as it goes, but the term conjures up a barely moving balance beam that is a gross simplification and caricature.

What ecologists recognize is that all parts of ecosystems function together in ways that we don’t -- and probably never will -- completely understand.

As Aldo Leopold, the father of wildlife management famously said “to keep every cog and wheel is the firstprecaution of intelligent tinkering”. Leopold was talking about wolves and their ecological role.

We really don’t know all of the roles that wolves play in ecosystems, but we do know that they strongly affect ecosystems wherever they occur.

Yellowstone? Nope, Colorado isn’t Yellowstone, but in Colorado, wolves and their prey evolved together for tens of thousands of years.

We know that by exterminating wolves in the last century we removed an influential player in dynamic ecologic processes, and we know that we can restore them.

And we know that Coloradans want wolves back. A recent CSU poll found that 84.0% of voters intend to approve wolf restoration, including 79.8% of those on the Western Slope, 69.5% of ranchers and 62.1% of hunters.

Proposition 107 provides an outstanding opportunity for Colorado’s public to set public policy. When the measure passes, the people will have made their desires clear, and the wildlife professionals in Colorado Parks and Wildlife will then use their well-respected expertise and knowledge to implement that direction and restore a native species.

Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work?

Gary Skiba is a wildlife biologist who worked for the Colorado Division of Wildlife for 25 years before retiring in 2010. He has since worked for Great Old Broads for Wilderness, a private consulting firm, as a dogcatcher (unelected), and for New Mexico State Parks. He currently is the Wildlife Program Manager for the San Juan Citizens Alliance in Durango, Colo.