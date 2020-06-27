Several years ago, when I first met our County Commissioner, Garrison Ortiz, I was immediately struck by his genuine sincerity.

A short while after I signed on to help with his first campaign for county commissioner in the fall of 2015, I asked him why he would want to leave a lucrative international career for the sometimes "brain damage" of Pueblo politics.

Without hesitation, he replied, "I owe a lot to Pueblo and I want to give back to our community. I was born, raised and educated here and also someday I want to get married and i don’t want to be an absentee husband or father."

Fast forward five years to today, and indeed, Ortiz has not only given back to our community as our sitting county commissioner, District 2, but he has done so by nurturing the seeds he planted during his earlier campaign into the positive changes he promised to our electorate all those years ago.

Entering the field of politics at the tender age of 24, and after being chided by many political insiders in the Democratic Party "to wait his turn," Ortiz threw caution to the wind and embarked upon perhaps the most stellar local political career that Pueblo has ever witnessed. Immediately after being sworn into office in January 2017, Ortiz literally "hit the ground running." Heads turned, eyes opened and ears were tuned intently on to this political novice as he "immediately charted new territory in the field of county politics."

During his first term, Ortiz has fought hard to represent our citizens, his bosses, with the utmost professionalism, laced with integrity, ethics, accountability, character and transparency. Ortiz has worked tirelessly with his results-driven approach to government, often coined "a new brand of leadership," as he advocates and champions strongly for issues germaine not only to his heart but to the pulse of our citizens, some of which are public safety and health, financial accountability, and ethics, to name just a few.

While stressing public safety and health issues, Ortiz has made no secret his desire to see the construction of a new jail come to fruition. The current structure is functionally obsolete and is in a horrible state of disrepair, affecting the health and safety of not only the inmates but the staff as well. If this not be addressed, resultant liability, should something untoward occur, could be in the millions of dollars.

Cognizant of the public’s wishes, Ortiz plans to explore further with tax revenues from the passage of ballot measure 1B, a smaller scaled-down jail on donated land west of Pueblo Boulevard.

Ortiz has strongly advocated for total and complete financial transparency and accountability, underscoring his campaign promise to be a good steward of our tax dollars.

Choosing ethics and morals over political points, he has uncovered via previous financial audits, evidence of mismanagement and missteps by county employees. To address these occurrences in the future, Ortiz initiated an Ethics Resolution, passed by the commissioners, which is replete with checks and balances, accountability, whistleblower protection, and consequences for those who violate the code of ethics.

Ortiz, since assuming the role of chair this calendar year, has instituted changes that directly benefit the public. For one thing, the meetings start on time, at 9:00 a.m., not 9:05 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. (as often occurred prior to Ortiz’s becoming chair). In addition, the meetings are now live-streamed on the county’s Facebook page or can be viewed later at one’s convenience.

Also, the public comments section of the meetings allow for a maximum of 5-minute presentations and strict adherence to that time allotment is monitored.

The aforementioned clearly underscores Ortiz’s sensitivity to what is in the best interests of the public.

The previous paragraphs are but brief highlights that encapsulate just a few of Ortiz’s multitudes of accomplishments thus far. So, indeed, Ortiz has given much back to the community that he embraces and loves so much.

As he embarks upon his third decade of life, let’s elect him to a much-deserved second term so he can continue his work, while at the same time setting the bar even higher for future elected politicos.

And lest you are wondering about "the personal aspect I mentioned above," don’t be, as he and his fiance recently became engaged and I can assure you he has never been and never will be an absentee county commissioner nor an absentee husband and father.

Ed Perry is a retired educator who currently works in the field of real estate and serves on six local nobprofit boards of trustees.