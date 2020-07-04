One of the most unpredictable and unprecedented legislative sessions has finally come to an end.

When we returned to the legislative session in May, after the emergency suspension, the COVID-19 crisis was at the forefront of our legislative agenda.

We were able to pass a package of several bills that allocated millions in grants and loans to small businesses as well as direct housing assistance, utility support and mental and behavioral health assistance, ensured access to paid sick leave for Colorado workers and expanded unemployment benefits to help hardworking Coloradans make ends meet during this challenging time.

As the weeks quickly passed, the most recent legislation that I sponsored focused on opioid addiction treatment and recovery, SB20-007, and SB20-028. These bipartisan measures ensure that insurance carriers pick up their fair share of opioid treatment costs to consumers and secure treatment access to pregnant women struggling with substance abuse.

Many experts believe that the epidemic will continue to worsen, as economic woes persist, and the stress of the uncertainty of COVID impacts our communities. As such, we needed to prioritize further public health measures and treatment for this crisis.

With so much economic insecurity during this global pandemic, I was proud to sponsor SB20-002, the Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI), which provides grants to rural communities to help build and grow their economies. This was a priority for me, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many local businesses.

This program, along with the already existing COVID-19 specific measures, will help our economy in rural Colorado grow and expand even in this hard time. All in all, we passed to provide $270 million in grants and loans to small businesses.

The last bill, which was significant for me this past session, was passed before the suspension of the session but was signed into law during the time the Legislature was away. HB20-1275 provides in-state tuition status for military families pursuing higher education here in Colorado without having to live here for a year.

Being an Army wife, I have experienced firsthand how difficult it is not having a stable living situation and needing to move frequently. This bill would allow those in these situations to pursue their higher education endeavors as soon as they arrive and not have to struggle without state tuition prices.

Beyond bills that I sponsored and passed, there were also several bills that I voted on and worked with the sponsors on during the last two weeks. Perhaps the most controversial bill was HB20-1420. This bill was supposed to close corporate tax loopholes, to better fund public education. I was initially excited about the possibility of new money for our cash-strapped public schools.

However, when I spoke to small business stakeholders, many were concerned about the potential local impact in Colorado, which is already seeing dramatic unemployment 8ncreases. The bill moved so quickly that I did not get a chance to work with the sponsors to amend it, so as a result, I voted against the initial proposal.

As it made its way through the Senate, I worked with several senators to amend and ensure that none of our local businesses in Southern Colorado would be impacted. I’m very proud of the finished bill because, at no cost to our local businesses or families, we funded our school districts an additional $136 million over the next two years.

Now that the session is done, I am glad to be back in Southern Colorado again. I look forward to hearing from all of you in the upcoming year. As usual, my office is always available and eager to help with any issues you or your family might be facing.

Since the legislative session has officially concluded, we have even more resources and time to help answer any questions you may have, whether it’s about unemployment or safe business practices; we are here to help.

During the interim, my staff and I will continue to work with the local health department and the governor’s office to keep our communities open and safe.

We will continue to work together and monitor the pandemic and economy so that we can craft bills in the upcoming year to help our community recover from these tough times.

Brianne Buentello represents Colorado House District 47, which includes part of Pueblo County.