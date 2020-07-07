My mask is my neighborly smile

Governor Jared Polis on June 30 declared the "protect our neighbors" phase of re-opening Colorado. Good news.

As a person in the "high risk/vulnerable" group, I ventured out to shop for groceries this week at a large store in Pueblo. Customers were polite and for the most part observing social distancing.

But surprisingly, about half of those present were not wearing masks -- a simple, though slightly inconvenient, way to decrease the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

I wear my mask to protect you, and hope that you will wear yours to protect me. Although masks cover my smile that says, "I care about you; that’s why I’m wearing this mask," I hope that those I meet will see my mask itself as that positive, caring gesture.

Let’s snuff out the virus together by protecting one another.

Dr. Christine Matson

La Veta

Chieftain promotes Gardner

I am disappointed to see the Sunday Chieftain opinion page (June 28, 2020) once again turned into a (U.S. Sen.) Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) re-election campaign poster.

Last time, it was the Arkansas Valley Conduit; this time the Great American Outdoors Act. While I applaud Gardner’s efforts on these causes, they both required bipartisan action from senators on both sides of the aisle.

This latest legislative action will truly be a boon for America’s public lands by permanently and fully funding the Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

But lest we forget, Gardner in both 2011 (as a member of the House of Representatives) and 2018, voted in favor of slashing funding for this same LWCF.

Gardner earns a less than stellar 11% lifetime positive rating from the League of Conservation Voters (compared to an 89% positive score for our other Colorado senator, Michael Bennet, a Democrat).

Why the sudden change from Gardner? Could it be he is desperate not to lose his seat to a Democratic challenger this coming November?

As a silent partner of a Trump Administration running roughshod over the protection of our public lands and the environment, Gardner’s new-found love for our public lands is too little, too late.

Rick Wallner

La Junta