Statue removals: A slippery slope

The question is who gets to decide if a statue is worthy enough to stay or go. We risk going down a slippery slope when we remove one then all others come into question.

You will never please everyone so how do you make the decision to favor one group over another.

In small towns and big cities across America this debate is going on. Since the protesters are taking many down on their own and government officials are bowing to the pressure of the protesters, many others will be taken down.

The opposition needs to let their voices be heard loud and clear on this issue or the protesters will have every statue removed that they deem unfit to honor.

It started with the Confederate generals and moved to Columbus and ex-presidents.

This happened in Nazi Germany when some people in positions of power started burning books deemed unworthy. Are we going down the same road? Rename or ban certain things because of the name linked or associated with it?

Where will this madness end. let’s look to history and examine what happened when this happened before. Do we want to become Nazi Germany with a handful of people deciding what we should remember or honor?

Should we name everything states, cities, towns, schools, streets and buildings with just the alphabet and numbers?

I am very disappointed.

Mary Yeager

Pueblo

This election is critical

This election is the most important in my lifetime -- but this national crisis will make it difficult for many to participate in it.

That’s why voting rights experts agree: Americans must be able to cast a ballot by mail to ensure that they can safely and securely vote this year. Trump and his cronies are wrong: Mail-in voting is not a means to rig the vote. In fact, Trump himself has voted by mail numerous times.

Funding has already been approved by the House, so it’s far past time for the Senate to step up and make sure that voting is safe, fair, and accessible for everyone.

While no voting system is perfect, we already know voting by mail works. Multiple states already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail, with incredibly high turn-out rates. According to The New York Times, in the 2018 midterms, states that allowed voting by mail had, on average, a 15.5 percent higher turnout than states that did not.

Increasing voter participation is a universal good that benefits everyone -- and our elected leaders should want everyone that’s eligible to vote.

In this election, perhaps more than any other before it, voters deserve the chance to elect leaders who will protect their health and their safety, governing with their interests in mind.

I’m grateful that my representatives allocated some funds to expand vote-by-mail and other election assistance measures like early voting, but I am counting on Congress to recognize the greater need to protect our democracy and the health of their constituents. States need an additional $3.6 billion in federal funding right now.

We have to protect our elections before it’s too late.

Carol Soares

Pueblo West