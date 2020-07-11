All reporters, if they work long enough, are going to write some stories that they hate to write.

Maybe it’s a story about a family member or a friend who gets into trouble. Sometimes, it’s your boss.

And sometimes, it’s someone whom you respect, and you know that the story you must write will hurt that person.

It was more than 35 years ago when I faced one of those dilemmas. I was the reporter assigned to cover public schools – Districts 60 and 70 – for the Chieftain. In that capacity, I got to know many of the officials in both districts and admired nearly all of them.

At that time, District 60 was looking to hire a new superintendent, and a national search was conducted. The list was pared down to a handful. One of the finalists was M. Edmund Vallejo, District 60’s associate superintendent of instructional services.

I had met Vallejo and had interviewed him several times for this or that story. We had a good working relationship and he was a solid news source.

Between the interviews of the finalists and the eventual selection, I spoke with District 60 board members to determine if there was a favorite for the position. Each spoke on condition that I could not use his or her name, but I could use the quotes for my story.

Each said the district was facing some brutal decisions in the months ahead. Schools would have to be closed. Staff district-wide would have to be cut, maybe as many as 100 employees.

They all agreed that it was time for a tough customer to serve as superintendent. They were leaning strongly toward Philip Schoo, a Michigan superintendent with a no-nonsense, tough reputation.

Each said they respected Vallejo, but didn’t think he was tough enough to handle those circumstances. They also said they believed his day as superintendent would come.

I wrote that story, knowing full well that it would not be favorable for Vallejo.

Schoo it was. And as predicted, in his short, fiery period in Pueblo, he closed schools, laid off employees and moved on to his next stop.

But likewise as predicted, in 1985, Vallejo was named superintendent and served as District 60’s leader until retiring in 1991. By all accounts, he did a great job.

He and I got to know each other quite well during that period. He was transparent with me and always ready to help me with a story, or to point me in the right direction.

We stayed acquainted after his retirement as he published some of his amazing Korean War photographs taken when he served in the U.S. Navy, photography being one of his many interests, and we helped publicize those efforts.

In an interview for a story I was doing on Vallejo being named superintendent, he brought up the article that I wrote about Schoo appearing to be the favorite for the superintendent’s job. He told me the story hurt him, that he felt he was tough enough to face the challenges of the day. And it bothered him greatly that the board considered him "soft."

But he told me he understood I was doing my job and we continued with the interview, and I put those difficult quotes in the story.

In our relatively small community, reporters and editors get to know many officials -- appointed, elected or self-promoting. Most of them are dedicated to serving Pueblo and its citizens. Some are not, seeking positions because they like the power or the opportunity to make money or any other number of selfish reasons.

Vallejo was a truly selfless official. The only other person who immediately comes to mind that I would compare with Vallejo is the late Ray Kogovsek, a state legislator and congressman who likewise just wanted to serve.

Vallejo loved kids and he never lost sight of the fact that the superintendent’s real job, when you boil it down, is to help students learn and become good citizens.

He was the district’s 11th superintendent after consolidation of Districts 1 and 20 in 1946, and the first Hispanic superintendent.

Vallejo passed away July 7 at the age of 90. Dr. V. was known to thousands of Puebloans, and was a beloved figure.

I was ortunate to have known him.

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. The best way to reach him in these days of remote work is via email at shenson@chieftain.com, or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.