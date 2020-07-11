I would like to reach out and speak to those of you who are saying that tearing down the Christopher Columbus monument is rewriting history or worse yet revisionist history. I think that most people are confusing Revisionism with Historiography.

Revisionism is the whitewashing of history. It is the putting a positive spin on past atrocities. It is rehabilitation of problematic figures. It is creating a new mythology based on fiction not reality.

Historiography is the study of the methods of historians in developing a written history. It is essentially the meta-analysis of past written histories.

While written histories are incredibly important for their insights to past events, historiography provides a critical lens on telling us if there might have been some bias in the person writing the history.

Was the history written by a conquering army trying to make themselves look like liberators? Where they written in a time when certain practices were considered socially acceptable? Applying modern standards to historical events in no way changes history but it helps us gain perspective on how things have changed and how individual historians may have shaped the narrative for their own purposes.

The monument to Christopher Columbus that is on Abriendo Avenue is actually a perfect example of revisionism.

When talking about the atrocities of Christopher Columbus, it's exceptionally important that you understand where this information came from. It didn't come from some revisionist history book years later. It came from accounts at the time.

In the year 1500 after rumors of Christopher Columbus's evil deeds reached Spain, Queen Isabella ordered that he be shackled and brought back to Spain. He was replaced by Francisco the second viceroy of the new Spanish colonies, and one of his first duties was to write a report outlining everything Columbus had done in his short time in the "New World."

The resulting report was 48 pages long and it outlined such vulgar acts that even at the time Columbus was considered to be evil. So 500 years ago, the world knew Columbus as an evil madman 100 years ago. People tried to whitewash his atrocities for their own purposes. This is a perfect example of revisionist history.

Washington Irving was not a historian. He was a novelist who is responsible for such great works as "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" and "Rip Van Winkle". In 1828, he wrote "A History of the Life and Voyages of Christopher Columbus". This was sold as a biography when it was in fact it mostly fiction. And many of the "truths" that people believe today about Columbus we received from this false narrative by a fiction novelist with a wild imagination.

Taking down monuments to a racist, hate-filled genocide maniac does not rewrite history. But it does send a powerful message that we as "Pueblonians" are ready to admit that this was wrong and that this individual should not be honored the way we have honored him in the past.

Bob Dylan once wrote "The Times They Are A-Changin’". Statues and monuments come and go as far as global sentiment changes. What we are now seeing is an awakening of national and even global consciousness. And most of us feel like it's been a long time coming.

If it makes you uncomfortable that's wonderful. Just take a moment and ask yourself, why is that? Allow yourself to be uncomfortable just for long enough to listen to a voice that you might have ignored in the past.

History is filled with turning points and we're all living through this one. The world and especially the United States of America is taking long overdue steps toward admitting the sins of our past. and some of us want to work toward building a more inclusive future. I hope you'll join us.

And before you say that we can't judge Columbus because he lived in a barbaric time when men were less evolved and intelligence, please remember that Columbus’s era was only 500 years ago. And 2,000 years ago, a poor dark-skinned men from the Middle East came to the conclusion that we should love one another, saying: "I say unto you in as much as you have done it unto one of the least of my brethren, ye have done it to me."

Johnmark Wiley has been a resident of Pueblo his entire life (41 years). A former writer for the Pueblo P.U.L.P., he's is a stand-up comedian under the name "The mayor" and also is an employee at Pueblo arts alliance as a maintenance man/emcee/trivia host. He also is a nanny for a family with four children. He also has been an activist in the community of Pueblo for more than 20 years.