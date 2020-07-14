October 20, 1936 – July 10, 2020

Eugene "Buddy" Keith Karney, 83, passed away peaceful on July 10, 2020, at his Manzanola home surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 20, 1936, in La Junta to Guy "Joe" Hugh Jobe & Mary Isabell (Bollinger) Karney. He married Mary Katherine Lindt on June 11, 1976.

He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He owned a little gas station in La Junta called Quality Oil. He worked at Ordway Feedlot and Winters Livestock in La Junta.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Karney; children, Patty (Fred) Adkison, Tommy Reandeau, Twyla (John) Ramirez and JoAnn (Roy) McGure; grandchildren, Aaron, Charles, Amanda, Roy, Jr., Quint, Kathy, Cheyenne, Shai, Jessica, Tabitha and Larry; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, William (Judy) Karney; sister, Sarah Daggett; many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jobe Karney; sisters, Edna Daggett and Lucille Frost.

As per Buddy’s request cremation has taken place and no services at this time.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com.