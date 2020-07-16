By East Otero School District Superintendent Rick Lovato

Greetings Future Tigers, Cubs and Tigers,

Hello Tigers!

In an asserted effort to find the positive, I can say "Good-Bye" to the 2019-20 school year! The challenges and on the fly adversity that schools all over the country faced in the final quarter of our year have made all of us more aware of the world around us in one way or another. As we prepare for the 2020-21 school year, we are faced with unprecedented uncertainty, fear and anxiety. We all want to be safe while providing the best possible education we can for our kids.

La Junta Schools are on schedule to begin on August 24 and at this point the plan includes traditional face to face instruction along with an online program. We are continuously working on contingency plans for possible hybrid solutions for shut down scenarios like we experienced in the spring of 2020. We have opened online registration and are excited to be able to offer that option for the first time. On-site registration will take place at each individual school this year over a two-day span. Those dates are Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will continue to follow all public health orders for face to face events including registration.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in the online surveys distributed on the website and school social media sites. We have opened a follow up survey, please take the time to help us prepare and plan for the upcoming year.

School transportation has not been finalized and we are still contingent upon the requirements and expectations set by our government agencies. We do know that we will likely have to make some significant adjustments which may include a larger radius for service, which would decrease the number of students able to ride the buses. We are also looking to other possibilities to help parents with getting their students to school on their own. We will keep you posted and will have a set plan in place by the formal registration dates so parents can prepare accordingly.

Masks are a very hot topic right now and at this point we are following the state health orders.

There are many views and opinions of this topic and we want to be respectful of everyone. As everyone has observed over the past several months, it is extremely difficult to monitor and enforce. We will follow whatever health orders say once school begins. I am anticipating much more deep and at times heated discussions at the local, state and national levels over the next several weeks leading to the start of school. We want to provide the safest environment possible for our staff and students but realize that when something is recommended or optional, we must respect and accept each person’s opinions.

All of the districts in our 3 counties (Otero, Bent and Crowley) are working in close contact to develop plans and approaches to get schools back in session safely. I would like to publicly thank the other area superintendents for their support, advice and general collegiality over the past several months. We really do have an awesome region of leaders.

Sports and activities are preparing for the upcoming seasons but we are unsure what the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) is going to do in regard to high school sports. Many of our kids are enjoying club and recreational sports right now, but contact sports like football and wrestling, along with band are a little tough to foresee right now. Some states and the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) have opted to move football to the spring and spring sports could become fall sports due to the nature of the sports. Junior High and recreational sports are not governed by CHSAA or any other state level organization and those decisions will rest with local agencies.

The Indoor Pool at Tiger Gym will begin opening for lap swim and aerobics classes in the upcoming days. We will not have open swim at this time. Thanks again for the patience for this opening. I know many of you have been eagerly waiting for this to happen.

I will do my best in the upcoming weeks to answer as many questions as possible and keep everyone informed. In closing I want to clarify that we plan to be face to face in person as normal as possible, but we will also have online availability for those who choose to do so. If you choose the online, you are still eligible and will be allowed to participate in all La Junta extracurricular activities. You are still a La Junta Tiger! This Covid Era has taken a huge emotional toll on all of us and the uncertainty of the times has been exhausting and overwhelming at times. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. I wish I could say it was over and we could say it was just a bad dream but unfortunately it has been, and continues to be very real. To finish on a positive note, we are much better prepared for online delivery than we were in March and April and we have a very good chance to be very close to normal as our area has not been hit the way other parts of the state and nation have been. I would encourage our community, including our surrounding schools, to unite and stay positive as we continue to face the challenges of the times.

Tiger Pride!!!

Rick Lovato

Superintendent