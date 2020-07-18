This election is critical

This election is the most important in my lifetime -- but this national crisis will make it difficult for many to participate in it.

That’s why voting rights experts agree: Americans must be able to cast a ballot by mail to ensure that they can safely and securely vote this year. Trump and his cronies are wrong: Mail-in voting is not a means to rig the vote. In fact, Trump himself has voted by mail numerous times.

Funding has already been approved by the House, so it’s far past time for the Senate to step up and make sure that voting is safe, fair, and accessible for everyone.

While no voting system is perfect, we already know voting by mail works. Multiple states already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail, with incredibly high turn-out rates. According to The New York Times, in the 2018 midterms, states that allowed voting by mail had, on average, a 15.5 percent higher turnout than states that did not.

Increasing voter participation is a universal good that benefits everyone -- and our elected leaders should want everyone that’s eligible to vote.

In this election, perhaps more than any other before it, voters deserve the chance to elect leaders who will protect their health and their safety, governing with their interests in mind.

I’m grateful that my representatives allocated some funds to expand vote-by-mail and other election assistance measures like early voting, but I am counting on Congress to recognize the greater need to protect our democracy and the health of their constituents. States need an additional $3.6 billion in federal funding right now.

We have to protect our elections before it’s too late.

Carol Soares

Pueblo West

Disagreement with Crowder

OK, I’m an 80-year old Democrat who has to disagree with Larry Crowder. state Senator out of Alamosa.

In his rant (in the June 12 edition of The Pueblo Chieftain), he complains that this isn’t really about racism. I’m speaking of the complaints waged against the people who want the statue of Christopher Columbus on Abriendo across from the main library removed and those against such removal.

In the end of his rant, it is about racism against our Italian American friends. Which is it?

Here is where I agree: Christopher Columbus was not a very nice guy. He was a monster who treated West Indies population horribly and, by the way, never made it to America. And I’m sure there are plenty of Italians who deserve admiration to the same degree as Columbus ...

...But here is where I adamantly disagree with state Senator Crowder.

I am so tired of Republicans like Crowder who seem determined to define what Democrats stand for.

This tired old ... of using words like communists or marxists or even socialists when apparently they haven’t a clue what these words mean. Are we talking about Social Security or the salary Senator Crowder receives for representing his constituents or Medicare or all the meaningful projects or programs that our various forms of government perform from building highways to supporting education or providing clean water to protecting us from wrongful deeds by profiteering companies?

If that is what Crowder means by socialists, then fine; I’m guilty.

PS: How about Americus Vespucci, who this country is named after. Leave the statue; change the name.

Andy Holman

Pueblo

Help police through training

I am writing in response to an article written by Jon Pompia titled, "Chief: `Police are human, too’", published on July 11, 2020.

I would like to offer some feedback in regard to this article’s information. The article claims that officer-involved shootings are targeting only people of color. The article does not provide additional information as to who or what organization made these claims, and this statement cannot be proven.

Also, statistics show that over half of the people who are killed by the police are in fact white, but Black people are killed at a disproportionate rate since they only account for 13% of the U.S. population (Washington Post).

Police Chief Troy Davenport explains that his officers have been berated and verbally abused with anti-police rhetoric, which takes an emotional toll on them. He states that although they are trained to "a high level of tolerance", they are human beings with feelings. They love their families and friends, feel emotional pain, and care for the well-being of others.

Chief Davenport is correct that his officers are only human, which is exactly what creates a space for errors in judgment, character, and action. This combined with a lack of much-needed de-escalation and force-reducing training is where the literal cries for a reformed law enforcement system emerge.

As citizens, we expect our officers to exhaust every option before using deadly force. Not only because it is the law, but because we, as human beings, deserve to be treated fairly and equally -- especially by those who have chosen to protect us.

Katie Wolff

Colorado Springs

No point in moving statue

One of Pueblo’s greatest strengths is its cultural diversity. From Chief Greenhorn and our Comanche heritage, to our large immigrant population, to our deep Hispanic roots, we embrace it all.

Pueblo ‘s history is complex and multi-faceted as The Borderlands exhibit at our El Pueblo Museum so beautifully and intelligently illustrates. Our history is what makes Pueblo unique.

As a memorial to Pueblo’s strong and lasting Italian heritage, the Christopher Columbus bust at Mesa Junction has been a Pueblo icon for over 100 years. It is part of our history.

For children growing up in Pueblo (and I was one), it was a reminder of new worlds to be discovered. To suggest that is was ever viewed as a tribute to the oppression of the Arawak Indians when Columbus landed in Hispaniola over 500 years ago is positively absurd.

Our Christopher Columbus statue has remained steadfast and unchanged, while the surrounding "scenery" has morphed from the McClelland Library to Rawlings Library; from Schuster’s Bakery to Banquet Bakery; from the Uptown Theater to a variety of iterations. It has remained permanent in an ever-changing landscape.

Appeasement is a nasty business, and to even consider appeasing the protesters who show up every weekend to vilify our Christopher Columbus memorial would be an enormous mistake. Removal would serve no purpose whatsoever; except to insult Pueblo’s strong and proud Italian history.

To quote Winston Churchill: "An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last."

Don’t jump on this "politically correct" bandwagon, or you may find that this is just the beginning of the desecration of Pueblo’s historic icons.

Crete Crawford Wood

Pueblo