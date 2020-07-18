A reader who regularly corresponds via email told me this week, "I hope you’re not offended, but I’m thinking about dropping the paper."

"Really?" I asked. "Why?"

"Well, there’s just not as much in there right now," he said. "No sports, for example."

"OK, but it looks like sports is coming back. Respectfully, this is about the worst possible time for someone to cancel a local newspaper subscription."

"How do you figure?" he wrote back.

"Because we explain the local news. Sure, you can get the highlight of the news from the latest youngster with little experience at one of the TV stations, but you won’t get the explanation.

"For example, just this past week, we had the story about how one of the protesters in the eternal Columbus statue protest cold-cocked several police officers by giving them offensive badges/pins. Then as they looked at the badges/pins, one of which read 1Blue Klux Klan,’ someone shot video that later was used in a grossly unfairly edited video that suggested that the cops were members of the Klan and racist."

"OK, I saw that on the news," he said, switching to Google Chat so we could go back and forth.

"Yeah, but you didn’t get the full story as we explained it," I wrote. "It was a setup. Really chickens...."

"I agree. I read your guys’ story and it did explain that clearly. I admit I understood it a lot more after reading your coverage."

"Right. Now take the back to school plans of Pueblo Community College, CSU-Pueblo and the two local school districts. Again, TV has hit the highlights, but we have gone in great detail as to how those plans will evolve in the weeks ahead."

"I’ve been reading those," he said. "And I really liked that story in which you talked to teachers and they went into great detail about the problems they’re going to be facing -- a lot of stuff I wouldn’t have even thought about."

"See, that’s my point," I wrote. "Where else are you going to get that kind of ,local explanatory journalism? I’ll tell you: Nowhere. If you cancel your subscription, you will much less informed about the community."

We chatted some more about other things, like which shows we’re binging and so forth. When it was all said and done, he had decided not to cancel.

Look, folks, sports and other news will be coming back. But all information right now is critical. And let’s face it: The national TV and other media coverage is so biased that it’s hard to know what’s accurate and what isn’t.

Our local news coverage is not like that. We work very hard not to spin the news. We save our commentary for our Ideas pages on Wednesday and Sunday, and sometimes from my little corner of the paper here.

Ours is a tough business, much like many businesses are these days. In our case, our advertisers are struggling with staying afloat and some can’t advertise as much as they’d like.

Here at the paper, we’re sacrificing to keep bringing you the news. For example, I’ll be off again on furlough this week, my fourth month in a row of one unpaid week.

None of us like it. But in the big picture, it’s OK.

It’s OK because we are committed to each other as a Chieftain team and, most importantly, to you, our readers. I feel it is so important for you -- and us -- to have as much information as possible in these terrible times.

For example, we’re giving our young parents tons of information that will help them decide whether to put their kids back in school buildings. That’s a tough decision, but it is one that demands information.

OK. Off my soap box. You all know I love local journalism and believe in it.

Hang in there with us, and we promise to continue doing our very best to give you accurate, fair reporting about our beloved community.

Talk to you soon.

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. The best way to reach him these days is via email at shenson@chieftain.com; or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.