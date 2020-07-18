Several years ago, I received a letter from my high school algebra teacher.

"This apology is many years overdue, but I’m compelled to write it because it weighs on my mind. When you were in my class in the early '50s, I honestly found your behavior frequently irritating. You scored perfect scores on every assignment, but constantly interrupted the class with questions and requests for more explanation of the problems.

"Of course, every interruption would cause giggles and chattering from the rest of the class, and delay the progress of the lesson. Usually, I didn’t even turn from the blackboard, but just said you could see me after class. You never came to see me, so I assumed you were simply asking all those questions ust to get attention, being the class clown.

"But one day, I put a problem on the blackboard, turned to the class, and asked if anyone knew the answer. Yours was the only hand that went up, so I called on you and you gave the right answer, but left your hand up. This time I looked right at your face and was immediately struck by what I saw in your eyes – embarrassment at being the center of attention, fear of being punished or made fun of, but most of all, a longing to know more.

"’What is it, Emily?’ I asked. With eyes downcast and a bright red flush of embarrassment, you almost whispered, ’I know the answer to the problem but I wanted to know more, like why, I want to understand why it works that way.’

"A light went on in my head as I realized I was really a crappy teacher. Here I had a student who had been begging for knowledge the entire semester and I had disregarded her as just another smart-aleck teenager. In fact, I had treated every class as if they were all just one stereotypical teenager."

He finished with a sincere apology and wished me well, but my brain had moved on. Just as it moved on today to all the social conflicts in the world.

In this country, almost every conflict involves white people versus people with skin that is something other than white. And I’m still raising my hand in meetings trying to understand why.

I’ve had the privilege of seeing this particular problem from both sides — my husband was black, so my children and grandchildren continue to proudly carry that color line. At family reunions or visits to the old neighborhoods, it is I who am the target of the sneers and rude insults. The hate and resentment and suspicion are aimed at me.

But it seems like we never sit down together and learn more about each other. I’d like to learn about yhe traditions of our indigenous people, our immigrants from other countries and other continents.

What makes you laugh, what makes you cry, what’s your favorite traditional food, who do you worship?

Just like that freckle-faced girl in algebra class 50 years ago, a lot of us just want to understand.

Degreed in Sociology and Psychology and retired from senior management positions in insurance entertainment, Emily Price spends her time as a grandma, community advocate and activist. She currently lives in Pueblo West.