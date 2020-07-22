Wednesday

Jul 22, 2020 at 12:01 AM


By Otero County Republican Women


Colorado State Patrol Bent County Sheriff’s Department


District Two 11100 County Road GG - #5


5615 Wills Blvd. Las Animas, CO 81054


Pueblo, CO 81008


Crowley County Sheriff’s Department Fowler Police Department


110 East 6 th Street - #5 114 East Cranston Avenue


Ordway, CO 81063 Fowler, CO 81039


La Junta Police Department Manzanola Police Department


601 Colorado Avenue 301 North Park Street


La Junta, CO 81050 Manzanola, CO 81058


Otero County Sheriff’s Department Rocky Ford Police Department


222 East 2 nd Street 203 South 9 th Street


La Junta, CO 81050 Rocky Ford, CO 81067


TO: Major Copley, Sheriff Six, Sheriff, Kurtz, Chief Borrego, Chief Quick, Chief Lopez, Sheriff


Mobley, and Chief Griego,


Members and friends of the Otero County Republican Women (OCRW) are writing this letter to publicly support our law enforcement officers working in Bent, Otero, and Crowley counties.


In the past few weeks, our law enforcement professionals across the nation have come under incessant and ruthless attacks for their actions while on the job. We want the law enforcement professionals working across the three counties to know that those of us listed below are standing behind you, and recognize the dangerous jobs you do in defending the citizens of Bent, Otero, and Crowley counties in Southeast Colorado.


We want to thank you for your service to our communities as law enforcement officers, and to thank you for your willingness to work and serve our communities in keeping the law and order.


It is through your efforts that our rural communities in Southeast Colorado are safe places to live and work and raise our families.


Thank you from each of the women listed below. We sincerely appreciate your commitment and your dedication to your law enforcement profession and your jobs here in Southeast Colorado.


Members and Friends of Otero County Republican Women


Kayla Bay – La Junta


Betty Blanco – La Junta


Debbie Butler – Rocky Ford


Dr. Dale Davis – La Junta


Belinda Groner Sturges – Lamar


Carolyn Ehrlich – La Junta


Nicole Flanscha – Fowler


Kerry Froese – La Junta


Stephanie Garbo – La Junta


Michelle Gardner – La Junta


Esther Kienitz – La Junta


Ginny Lagergren – La Junta


Andee Leininger – La Junta


Barb Leininger – La Junta


Lynette Ramirez – La Junta


Judy Reyher – La Junta


Carol Russell – Fowler


Julie Worley – La Junta


cc: Bent County Commissioners


Crowley County Commissioners


Fowler Town Council


La Junta City Council


Manzanola Town Council


Otero County Commissioners


Rocky Ford City Council