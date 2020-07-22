By Otero County Republican Women
Colorado State Patrol Bent County Sheriff’s Department
District Two 11100 County Road GG - #5
5615 Wills Blvd. Las Animas, CO 81054
Pueblo, CO 81008
Crowley County Sheriff’s Department Fowler Police Department
110 East 6 th Street - #5 114 East Cranston Avenue
Ordway, CO 81063 Fowler, CO 81039
La Junta Police Department Manzanola Police Department
601 Colorado Avenue 301 North Park Street
La Junta, CO 81050 Manzanola, CO 81058
Otero County Sheriff’s Department Rocky Ford Police Department
222 East 2 nd Street 203 South 9 th Street
La Junta, CO 81050 Rocky Ford, CO 81067
TO: Major Copley, Sheriff Six, Sheriff, Kurtz, Chief Borrego, Chief Quick, Chief Lopez, Sheriff
Mobley, and Chief Griego,
Members and friends of the Otero County Republican Women (OCRW) are writing this letter to publicly support our law enforcement officers working in Bent, Otero, and Crowley counties.
In the past few weeks, our law enforcement professionals across the nation have come under incessant and ruthless attacks for their actions while on the job. We want the law enforcement professionals working across the three counties to know that those of us listed below are standing behind you, and recognize the dangerous jobs you do in defending the citizens of Bent, Otero, and Crowley counties in Southeast Colorado.
We want to thank you for your service to our communities as law enforcement officers, and to thank you for your willingness to work and serve our communities in keeping the law and order.
It is through your efforts that our rural communities in Southeast Colorado are safe places to live and work and raise our families.
Thank you from each of the women listed below. We sincerely appreciate your commitment and your dedication to your law enforcement profession and your jobs here in Southeast Colorado.
Members and Friends of Otero County Republican Women
Kayla Bay – La Junta
Betty Blanco – La Junta
Debbie Butler – Rocky Ford
Dr. Dale Davis – La Junta
Belinda Groner Sturges – Lamar
Carolyn Ehrlich – La Junta
Nicole Flanscha – Fowler
Kerry Froese – La Junta
Stephanie Garbo – La Junta
Michelle Gardner – La Junta
Esther Kienitz – La Junta
Ginny Lagergren – La Junta
Andee Leininger – La Junta
Barb Leininger – La Junta
Lynette Ramirez – La Junta
Judy Reyher – La Junta
Carol Russell – Fowler
Julie Worley – La Junta
cc: Bent County Commissioners
Crowley County Commissioners
Fowler Town Council
La Junta City Council
Manzanola Town Council
Otero County Commissioners
Rocky Ford City Council