By: Sammie George, Bent County Development Foundation Director

In my last column I discussed the importance of the SECED partnership that BCDF has, and the specific benefits of the Enterprise Zone program that is administered by SECED. In this month’s column, I’d like to go further into detail about another program that SECED administers- the Business Loan Fund.

So, what is a Business Loan Fund (BLF)?

The BLF is an alternative (gap) financing method designed to help finance business projects that will positively impact the economic health of the communities throughout Southeast Colorado. Individuals who meet eligibility requirements may apply.

What businesses are eligible?

Businesses located within Baca, Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, and Prowers counties, who are designed for profit, and have been authorized to conduct business in the state of Colorado are eligible for this funding.

How can funds be used?

Funds can be applied for to purchase an existing business, provide capital for start-up costs of a new business, purchase real estate, purchase equipment/furniture/fixtures/machinery/inventory, and for working capital.

What are some ways funds cannot be used?

Funds cannot be used for construction or remodeling, to refinance debt, for payment of delinquent taxes, to buy out existing owners/partners/shareholders, or for not-for-profit businesses. SECED will consider the following criteria when evaluating each application:

- A business’ ability to create or retain jobs filled by income-qualifying persons

- Management abilities

- Experience

- Financial condition of the business and its owners

- Cash Flow

- Credit History

- Owner’s willingness and ability to invest in the business

- Sufficient collateral

- Community benefit

- Available funds

There are two classifications of loans available. The BLF Loan and the Micro Loan.

The BLF Loan has a maximum loan amount of $250K with a required 10% owner equity. The terms of this loan are not to exceed 10 years, the interest rate will be based on New York Prime, there are collateral requirements, a $50 application fee, and a 2% origination fee. There are also job creation/retention requirements which include the creation of 1 job for every $20K borrowed, and at least 51% of jobs must be filled with income-qualifying individuals … which means that these individuals must fit within the low to moderate income category- which is set by the state every year. Household size will also change the range of allowable income.

The Micro Loan has a maximum loan amount of $100k. The business is also restricted to five or fewer employees including the owner and must be for-profit. The loan term is 10 years or less, there is a $50 application fee, and 2% origination fee. Under certain circumstances and strictly a case by case basis, these funds may be used to buy out existing owners, partners, or stockholders.

For more in-depth information about these programs contact SECED directly via their website (www.seced.net/blf.html) or phone (719-336-3850).

Now- what does this program mean for our local Bent County communities?

This funding option is meant to be used as gap financing. So if you go to a traditional bank and they are only willing to finance a portion of what you need, then you can go to SECED to see if they will finance the remaining portion. These loan programs are not meant to be competitive with the traditional banking system, so they do not solicit or advertise directly to the consumer … which is why you may not know about this financing option. Often traditional banks will actually refer applicants to these programs to serve as gap financing.

Another benefit to this financing option is the fact that the SECED loan programs traditionally take on more risk than a normal bank may be willing to, requiring less collateral and sometimes accepting applicants with lower credit scores.

The bottom line is … This program makes starting a business more feasible.

As I continue my mini-series of columns over the next few months- my goal is to educate the communities that I serve on the tools that I use. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me at any point of your entrepreneurial journey- as there are many resources that I’m sure I can connect you with. It’s also important that you understand that my services are free, and that it is my job – but also my pleasure – to assist current and future businesses within Bent County.

Here is my contact information:

Bent County Development Foundation

332 Amb. Thompson Blvd.

Las Animas, CO 81054

Office Days: Monday, Tuesday & Thursday

Office Hours: 8am – 6pm

** Please call to set up an appointment **

Phone: 719-456-0452

Website: www.bentcounty.org

Email: sammie.george@bentcounty.org

I look forward to working with you!