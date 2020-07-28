(Recently) I was asked to explain to you what my feelings toward the Columbus monument are because I am not a part of either group. Then came the article in the Chieftain with the Sons of Italy's stance on the issue. Now we have the secret police detaining protesters. I guess I'd better get to it while there is a chance of breathing air into the affair.

As a child, I remember that Columbus Day, like Presidents' Day, was a minor holiday that we celebrated because it was on the calendar. Yes, in 1492 Columbus sailed, etc. It was important to remember the date. There were stories about the Pinta, the Nina, and the Santa Maria. I think I had to choose one and color it.

I had a vague notion that Columbus sailed under the Spanish Crown and not for Italy and that he was looking for the West Indies and not America, which is the only reason our Indians are native as opposed to the real Indians on the Asian continent.

I was 7 or 8 and that was the way I understood it. Besides which, Columbus wasn't the first one to "discover" America. Leif Erikson did, 500 years earlier. Yes, I learned that in grade school. It was a date on the calendar we celebrated because it marked the colonization of America.

When organized demonstrations against Columbus started, it wasn't hard to understand why indigenous Americans might object to a commemoration of what became genocide for them. For many years, I thought it something I couldn't do anything about. Until now.

Doing something means that I have to admit that my ancestors settled in this country without proper permission and that I am living on land that was once shared by the Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Ute. It is even more sobering to consider that the Mountain Ute and the Southern Ute are the only survivors in Colorado. There is no flag to honor these peoples on the Riverwalk.

But the last straw was reading about just how bad Columbus really was in a guest editorial in the Chieftain I haven't been able to locate. He enslaved indigenous people, killed them, brought diseases to them ...

I don't want any part in commemorating such a monster. I understand that the Sons of Italy, here in Pueblo, Colo., are responsible for making this a national holiday. But times have changed and they don't own the holiday. Let them have their statue back if they insist.

Discoverer? Not in the least. He was furthering the Doctrine of Discovery put forth by the Catholic Church to keep the colonizing nations from stepping on each other. That doctrine was that wherever indigenous people were discovered, they were to be converted, enslaved, or wiped out.

He did his part. Now let's do ours and take a stand against his legacy. And while we're at it, we can tell the truth and find a way to honor our indigenous ancestors on the Riverwalk.

-Respectfully,

Kristen Castor is a longtime advocate for the disabled who has served Pueblo for many years. She can be reached at kcastor@ccdconline.org or at the Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC), 1385 South Colorado Blvd. Ste 610A, Denver, CO 80222.