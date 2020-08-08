Boebert: Mitsch Bush misrepresenting position

Sadly, Diane Mitsch Bush has chosen to start this general election by lying about her healthcare position and by lying about mine, too.

Mitsch Bush’’s lies are bright and clear without room for the benefit of the doubt.

On April 21, 2018, at 1:50 p.m., Mitsch Bush sent a tweet to the world: "I absolutely support Medicare for All." She followed that on May 3, 2018, at 1:23 a.m., writing, "The majority of Americans ...are looking for more government intervention in their healthcare" and advocated for "universal, single-payer healthcare."

The lies? She is on the campaign trail telling reporters she doesn’t support Medicare for All and doubles down by trying to scare people into falsely claiming that I would somehow take away health insurance from Coloradans.

This is precisely what people hate about politics and career politicians. Can you hear her’s pollsters and political hacks explaining to her she can’t win on her socialized medicine scheme, so she had better just lie about her position and try to scare people about me?

I’m heading to Washington, D.C., to put a stop to this insanity.

People with pre-existing conditions must be protected. We need to make sure care is affordable and that prices are transparent. We need to increase access across our rural district. And as I have stated repeatedly throughout my campaign and in my Contract with Colorado, we need healthcare to be personal and portable.

I will never vote for legislation that will leave Coloradans without health care coverage.

Please remember that the next time Mitsch Bush lies to you about her policies or tries to scare you about mine.

Lauren Boebert from Silt, Colo., is the Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District.