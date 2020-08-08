As the older man walked away from the counter, one teen-age girl said to the other, "That’s the guy! You know, the one I was telling you about."

"Him?" the other teen asked as the man climbed into his car and shut the door.

"Yeah, he comes in about once a month, backs his car into a parking space over there by the river trail, buys a large Oreo Artic Swirl, then sits in his car by himself and eats it. And almost always, at some point, you see tears running down his face."

"Weirdo," the other girl said, then turned her attention to another Nick’s Dairy Creme customer.

I know the guy. He is a weirdo. The weirdo is me.

The girl’s description is pretty accurate. However, she would be surprised to know that I’ve been doing the same thing for decades. She likewise might be surprised to know that I am one of five generations of my family who have enjoyed the sweet treats at Nick’s Dairy Creme at East Eighth and Erie.

Fifty-five years ago, I was a passenger in the back seat of a 1965 Chevy Bel-Air, brown and white two-tone. My mom and grandmother sat in the front; my brother and grandfather in the back. Plenty of room, even with the transmission hump through the middle of the car.

The three men got an ice cream cone or a chocolate-dipped treat (In the Dairy Queen lexicon it’s a Dilly Bar), and the women got butterscotch sundaes.

That was a real treat for us and we didn’t get it often. Probably once every few months when the stars aligned; namely, when my mom got her work paycheck and my grandparents got their Old Age Pension checks at about the same time. Then and only then might there be enough left over to visit the ice cream shop.

As I got older and started driving, it was me and my buddies who went to Nick’s, and I was able to pay for an Oreo Arctic Swirl (think Blizzard). And 50 years later, that’s still my delicious poison.

I didn’t go with the family as much as grandparents and Mom gave way to friends and even a steady girlfriend. Back in the quaint era when boys and girls exchanged class rings, going to the ice cream shop was part of the rituals.

We’d sit in my old Chevy Corvair and laugh and talk about the future. When you’re 17 and 18, the world is yours to take. And those plans always went better with ice cream.

As I got older, I took my sons and eventually some grandkids to Nick’s, completing the cycle of five generations. I don’t know that they loved it as much as I do, but I have loved being there with them.

The wife will go now and then, but she’s not the fan of ice cream that I am. It’s not a coincidence that I live within walking distance of a Dairy Queen.

Nick’s also has been much more to me, though. It’s been a quiet refuge, a safe place for me to go when times got rough. I continued to visit as, one by one, my brother, my grandparents and finally my mom all died. I’d sit with the Oreo concoction and remember the times in the Bel-Air, when it was the five of us against the world. Nobody to help us climb out of poverty except us.

In recent years, my visits have felt melancholy. The memories of those visits so long ago, of family and friends and first love have unfairly faded. So, yes, I do sit in my car, parked as far west in the parking lot as I can and eat my Arctic Swirl and sometimes I cry.

These thoughts flooded back to me when I edited Jon Pompia’s story in Saturday’s paper about how Mike Hartkop -- he of Solar Roast Coffee fame and someone who believes in Pueblo -- had decided to take over the classic business.

He’ll offer his wonderful coffee products there, but also keep most of Nick’s Dairy Creme menu -- and the name.

He’s obtaining the business from Nikki (Runco) Taylor, daughter of Nick Runco, the Marine Corps veteran who along with his wife Doris founded his namesake business in the late 1960s.

She said it was a ’blessing,’ and that me reaching out to her was the perfect thing because she didn’t want to lease the building and didn’t know how to go about selling it," Hartkop said

Hartkop assured Taylor that he was committed to honoring her father’s legacy by retaining its name and, of course, its presence on the East Side.

And with that, Nick’s Dairy Creme/Solar Roast Coffee was born.

For me, that’s great news because the flavor of the business will continue and under the proven leadership fo Hartkop, it will improve and succeed. And another Pueblo classic business is preserved and improved.

I hope it’s open at least another 10-15 years.

God willing, a sixth generation of my family will taste that delicious soft serve vanilla ice cream.

And on cloudy, blustery days, I’ll be able to visit, sit on the edge of the parking lot with my Oreo Artic Swirl and my memories.

Steve Henson is the editor of The Pueblo Chieftain. The best way to reach him in these days of remote work is via email at shenson@chieftain.com, or on Twitter @SteveHensonME.