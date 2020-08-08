Why Vote?"

"My vote doesn’t matter."

Really?

Lulu Lincoln and Eudora Logan might object to that claim. On Dec.11, 1893, they

walked into the Pueblo County Clerk’s office and answered these questions:

"Are you married?"

"Where do you reside?"

"Are you a property owner?"

"Were you born of citizen parents?"

"What is your height?"

"How old are you?"

"What is the color of your eyes?"

Two registered voters vouched for them. Lincoln and Logan signed the registry and became the first two Black women registered to vote in Pueblo County.

This year we celebrate the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment, which guaranteed women in the United States the right to vote. Women in Colorado achieved that right 27 years earlier. They knew the value of voting.

When people labeled Colorado women’s suffrage a failure, Colorado men and women reported its success. One of their reports was even translated into French and Dutch.

Pueblo County State Rep. Carrie Clyde Holly would encourage us to vote. In 1895, she became the first woman in the U.S. to get a law passed.

In 1896, she sent a message to the National American Woman’s Suffrage Association calling the lack of suffrage "tyranny" and saying: "The young Centennial State sends you greetings! On with the full emancipation of our race and sex! Forever wave the oriflamme of justice, humanity and equal rights!"

National suffragist Margaret Campbell would want us to take advantage of our right of suffrage. She came to Colorado in 1875 to try to get women’s suffrage into the Colorado Constitution.

She came back in 1877 for the first statewide campaign. She trudged through the San Juan mountains and slept in miners’ huts so that she could lecture on the importance of women getting the vote.

Susan B. Anthony would insist that we vote. She voted in 1872, was arrested, put on trial, and fined. For voting! She never paid the fine and continued to work for suffrage to the end of her days.

The Nineteenth Amendment is sometimes referred to as the Susan B. Anthony amendment.

On Nov.10, 1917, 33 women were arrested for picketing at the White House.

They were dragged off the street, thrown in jail, clubbed, beaten, and tortured. Those who began hunger strikes were tied down and force fed. They would be outraged if we didn’t vote.

And what about our Pueblo ancestors? In 1894, the Pueblo Equal Suffrage League, the Ladies Equal Suffrage League of East Pueblo, People’s Party Club of Ladies, and many other organizations educated themselves on government to become knowledgeable voters.

In September, 1894, the consolidated Oliver Leaf and Bessemer Union Republican clubs promoted Black candidates because, "The colored voters of the city of Pueblo, Colorado, feel that the present political contest is one of great importance to the people of our race as well as the white race, and that the security and prosperity of both races depend on co-operation of both in the effort to obtain good government."

Our vote matters. Ask your ancestors.

Judy E. Gaughan is an associate professor of History at Colorado State University-Pueblo, a member of History Connections of Pueblo, and one of the founding members of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial-Southern Colorado.

Gaughan’s main field of emphasis is ancient Roman History. She has recently developed a fascination with the story of women’s suffrage in Southern Colorado and is writing a book: "Surely the World Turns: Carrie Clyde Holly, an American First."