After spending 10 years and more that $25 million in taxpayer money, Boulder’s long and costly municipalization effort may finally be coming to an end.

Boulder leaders began settlement talks with Xcel Energy earlier this year. Now, Boulder City Council is considering putting the settlement deal on the ballot in November. If voters decide to enter into a new franchise agreement with Xcel, that would effectively end the city’s attempts to municipalize.

Here in Pueblo, we are fortunate that we chose not to go down this expensive path.

Local Black Hills Energy leaders recently appeared before Pueblo City Council for the first time since the election. It’s very important that our electric service provider remains responsive to community needs and is in sync with Pueblo’s priorities.

This is a good time to affirm that it is the Council's job to ensure this happens under our franchise agreement.

During our Council meeting, we began by asking for details on steps Black Hills is taking to support customers and our community in the current economic downturn. When jobs and income are under pressure, there’s always concern about people having trouble paying their bills including utility bills.

I was pleased to hear that Black Hills is taking a proactive approach on this issue. The company suspended service disconnection for non-payment. This was done prior to the executive order issued by Governor Polis.

They also requested and were approved by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to continue the suspension after the state moratorium expired in mid-June.

This ensures that no customers were or will be without electric service.

Black Hills currently is conducting a major outreach initiative to ensure all customers have the information and resources they need. Using emails, bill inserts, text messages and phone calls, Black Hills is encouraging customers to sign up for budget billing or payment plans and making sure customers know about medical exemptions that prevent disconnects. They are also sharing tips on how to save money with energy efficiency.

Black Hills told Council the company has made contributions totaling more that $100,000 to help the community recover from the pandemic and its economic aftershocks, including a $50,000 leadership gift to United Way of Pueblo County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund; a $50,000 contribution to Energy Outreach Colorado; and continued support for local groups like Posada.

We also received an update on the Renewable Advantage Plan to bring more renewable energy to our Southern Colorado grid. Black Hills says this initiative will reduce energy costs and save customers up to $66 million over a 15 year period.

Since one of our priorities at the City is economic development, I am excited about the Renewable Advantage project. Aside from customer savings, I believe it will bring many benefits to Pueblo and the region. This includes new tax revenues to fund essential government services like public safety and roads; construction jobs while facilities are built; and reduced carbon emissions. This will help us meet Colorado’s clean-energy goals. It will also help with recruitment by attracting companies to Pueblo that prioritize clean and lower carbon energy.

Black Hills Energy told the Council about its preferred bid for the Renewable Advantage program. This is a 200 megawatt solar facility to be located west of the City, in Pueblo County.

They have asked the Colorado PUC to approve two other large scale solar projects as backup bids. The preferred bid delivers the biggest reduction in energy costs and carbon emissions.

The 200 megawatt solar facility would connect to the Black Hills electric system via the proposed Reliability Upgrade for the Southern Colorado Transmission line project. If the transmission line doesn’t receive its 1041 siting permit from Pueblo County by the end of 2020, Black Hills plans to move forward with one of the two backup bids for the Renewable Advantage project.

I am highly supportive of not only the Renewable Advantage project but also the proposed transmission line. Together, these projects will maximize customers' savings, foster economic development and reduce carbon emissions.

On Monday night the Pueblo City Council passed a resolution encouraging the Colorado PUC to support the Renewable Advantage project. This resolution asks for the approval of Black Hills Energy's current proposed amendment to its electric resource plan and contracting for the output of the resource identified as its preferred bid.

On a personal level, I would encourage the Pueblo County Commissioners to support adopting clean energy and providing maximum customer savings through lower energy costs by approving the 1041 permit.

It is important that the City Council continue to have ongoing dialogue with Black Hills to ensure their projects and programs support our community’s most important priorities, including reliable affordable electric service and responsiveness to customers.

Dennis Flores is president of the Pueblo City Council.