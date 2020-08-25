Make America Great Again? How has that worked out?

Donald Trump’s 2016 slogan was "Make America Great Again," as if America had somehow fallen from greatness before he came on the scene.

He promised to make us No. 1. How has that worked out? If you consider his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in absolute numbers of illness and death we truly are No. 1. The figures for illness and death per million of population are not much better; out of nearly 200 countries, we are No. 8 and 10, respectively.

Trump also promised us that other countries would respect us again, although I thought other countries already respected us. How is that going?

Recently, the U.S. introduced a resolution at the 15-member United Nations Security Council that would have extended sanctions on Iran beyond their scheduled October expiration date. Besides us, the Dominican Republic was the only Security Council member to vote for the resolution. What about the other members? Two voted against the resolution while eleven abstained. Thirteen to two against us.

So much respect, so much winning. How much more of this do we want?

Richard McIndoe

Pueblo

Lots of savings? We shall see

Three weeks ago in the Sunday Chieftain, Vance Crocker of Black Hills Energy wrote about Black Hills’ Renewable Advantage Plan.

Black Hills hopes to build a 200 MW solar facility in Pueblo. Crocker claims this new plant will save rate payers "up to" $66M over 15 years. Cocker further states that Black Hills intends to provide reliable and affordable energy to our community.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory a project this size will cost $250M. Who will pay the debt service on this corporate investment? My guess is the ratepayers in our community will bear these costs.

The Chieftain contained an editorial by Dennis Flores, Pueblo City Council President. Flores was singing the praises of Black Hills and their Renewable Advantage Plan.

Reading this editorial one gets the feeling that Black Hills is some sort of corporate Robin Hood. A few months ago Leroy Garcia referred to Black Hills as a "Bad Actor". What exactly has Black Hills done to make this quantum leap in the eyes of our political leaders?

Here are some facts about our electric rates. According to Electricrate.com the average rate in the state of Colorado is $.1227 per KWH. Pueblo’s average rate $.1627 per KWH (33% higher). Further, the Census Bureau shows per capita income in Colorado to be $38057 with Pueblo County per capita income at $24257 (36% lower). Do any of our political leaders feel that our rates are affordable? I certainly don’t.

Isn’t it time for the Mayor, the City Council, the folks at Pueblo’s Energy Future and all other groups to get together and decide if Black Hills is going to get their walking papers in nine years when their contract expires?

If the answer to that question is yes, is it prudent to allow Black Hills to invest in such a large project in this community when we will be faced with buying it back in 9 years?

Barrett Koller

Pueblo