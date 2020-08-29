Do not vote for Democrats

What do the cities of Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Denver all have in common?

They all had Black Lives Matter demonstrations with riots, looting and property destruction. They also have Democrats for mayors and, except for one state, Democrats for governors.

If the Democrats had all the answers for today’s problems, these places would all be Shangri-La by now. Instead, they can’t even provide decent basic security for their citizens.

This November, don’t vote for any political candidate with a (D) after their name. After all, you have nothing to lose by voting these ... out of office.

Al Pearson

Pueblo