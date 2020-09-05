It was just one call, but it was disturbing in that it illustrated how so many people don’t want to learn, don’t want to gather information. They just want someone – punch in appropriate media here – to reaffirm their preconceived ideas.

The caller was upset about a column in last Sunday’s Chieftain by John Pickerill in which he said it’s time to open up society, that the battle against the coronavirus has been won.

"How in the world can you be so irresponsible and print that?" she said. "That is dangerous thinking and you gave this guy a platform."

Well, several quick points. First, I disagree with Pickerill’s argument. This notion that things will be just fine if government gets out of the way, in my opinion, is naïve and not supported by science.

But I’m not here to debate against Pickerill’s column. I am here to defend why it was published.

First, Pickerill is not one of these so-called patriots who mistakenly believe their constitutional rights to buy beef jerky at Walmart are violated when Walmart – and the state of Colorado – insists they wear a mask.

No, he is chairman of the Pueblo County Libertarian Party and – and I think this may be the most important point – a candidate for the Colorado House of Representatives.

To me, it makes sense to hear exactly what a candidate believes so we can decide whether to elect that person.

Here’s the other argument for running his column:

For many years, the Chieftain’s editorial pages were conservative and it was extremely rare for a liberal or, for that matter, moderate point of view to see the light of day on our editorial pages. That was the position of our publisher, the late Robert Rawlings. And that was his right; it was his paper.

For the past 2-plus years that the paper has been under different ownership, we have worked hard to provide balance on our editorial pages.

As individuals, our editorial board often disagrees with columns and letters to the editor. But we print a lot of them because we believe in responsible debate and respectful disagreement. More importantly, we believe in listening to different points of view.

We are not so close-minded that we can’t be persuaded that we are wrong.

But that is what is so wrong with our society today. Too many people are not open-minded. They don't want to gather facts. They believe what they believe and seek out news sources that believe as they do.

So the woman who called me didn’t want something published that she disagreed with, believing so strongly that we should only print what she believes that she was prepared to cancel her subscription.

I don’t know if she did; not my department. But if she canceled for that reason, that is unfortunate. It is unfortunate to be so insecure in your beliefs that you can’t consider another point of view.

Not to mention cutting off oneself from so much information about our community.

The decisions by news outlets such as Fox News and MSNBC to take a general, political decision that colors their news coverage is unfortunate. News outlets should be objective, but the genie of inaccurate persuasion is out of the bottle.

Well for us, in our slice of heaven here in Pueblo, we will continue to strive to present differing points of view, and to inform you about candidates before elections.

And if you don’t want your preconceived notions challenged, you always can skip the editorial pages.

I used to do that a lot myself.

Chieftain editor Steve Henson can be reached by email at shenson@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@SteveHensonME. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.