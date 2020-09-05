The recent surge of COVID-19 patients in Florida has been in part linked to younger Americans, particularly those 25-34 years old, with most cases under age 30.

Though young people have been less likely to die than the elderly, health experts feel that there are still serious short term risks and potential unknown problems in the long term for afflicted young people. COVID-19 problems in young adults are, in many cases, less apparent as young adults are often grouped in with older adults in health care reports.

In a March, 2020 CDC report, however, a "20- to 44 year-old group comprised 20% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12% of those admitted to intensive care units.

In Florida, where the positive test rate is high, nearing 20%, we need to be concerned that many of these young people could eventually become asymptomatic carriers of the virus, able to spread it to others and especially the elderly and those with underlying diseases. The CDC estimates that 40% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic.

On Monday, July 13, 2020, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) evaluated more than 8000 individuals between the ages of 18-25. The CDC had already identified medical conditions that put individuals of any age at risk for severe illness due to infection with the COVID-19 virus, severity defined as "may be more likely to need hospitalization or intensive care or die of the infection.

In this group, the CDC included diabetes, heart disease, immune problems due to immune deficiencies, including medical treatments, certain medications, smoking and poorly controlled HIV or AIDS; and chronic lung disease and asthma.

However, young adults typically have low rates of most chronic illnesses. The (UCSF) researchers noted that a sizeable portion of their young adult subjects were engaged in smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes. Their study showed that 32% of their study population was medically vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

However, when they removed those who smoked cigarettes or e-cigarettes, the medically vulnerable percentage decreased to 16%. Thus, the findings from their analysis indicate that the nonsmoking young adult group was half as likely to be medically vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness.

The CDC reports smoking among 18-24 year olds at 7.8% and 16.5% from 25-44 years of age as of 2018. However, recent studies suggest that young adults are initiating first-time smoking at higher rates than adolescents.

A May 2020 study also suggested that smoking is associated with COVID-19 progression. One has to wonder how much future studies that include marijuana smoking will add to the problem.

That smoking, including marijuana smoking, could be capable of causing or exacerbating a variety of problems is well known. Smoking depresses the pulmonary immune function and is a risk factor for contracting other infectious diseases and causing more serious outcomes among people who become infected.

Smoking and secondhand smoke impairs blood vessel function and can increase the risk of coronary artery disease, heart attacks, blood clotting problems and strokes, all also possible with COVID-19. Recently, severe lung complications in young people have occurred from vaping, resulting at times in deaths.

The studies that I have referred to are recent and need to be further evaluated and repeated by other investigators before being accepted as gospel. Other factors that also require consideration in young adult groups include belonging to racial/ethic minorities, obesity, income, workplace setting, living conditions, etc.

I believe that the take home message from the (UCSF) study should be the words of Dr. Sally Adams, the lead author of the study, "recent evidence indicates that smoking is associated with a higher likelihood of COVID-19 progression,including increased illness severity, ICU admission or death."

Also remember:: masks, social distancing, hand-washing and crowd avoidance

Puebloan Dr. Carl E. Bartecchi is Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine.