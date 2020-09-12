I was editing through a Crime Beat story the other day, reading about a couple of auto thefts, when this jingle went through my head:

"See the USA in your Chevrolet."

I thought perhaps it had come from the television, but there were actors on the screen (I have to have a TV or music or something going when I work); not a commercial. The TV was tuned to one of those classic channels, and the show that was on was "Bonanza."

I was puzzled for a moment, but then I remembered. It was a nice memory and a sad one.

"Bonanza" was a classic TV western that ran for more than a dozen years, mostly on Saturday nights, and mostly sponsored by Chevrolet.

I remembered Saturday nights in our little two-bedroom house on East Sixth Street, as my mom, little brother and grandparents would gather on a sofa and chairs or the floor to watch the Cartwrights.

That was as certain as watching "The Wonderful World of Disney" on Sunday nights.

Week after week; year after year.

TV was nearly the only entertainment we could afford, and attendance for our favorite shows was mandatory. No distractions were allowed. No smart phones or tablets, of course, in that era. But nothing else was allowed to take away from the family experience. So the Marvel comic books and Mad magazines would have to be read at a different time.

Then I also remembered that my mom was a Chevy fan. Bel-Air, Corvair, Impala, Chevelle. She had all of these classic cars; if only she could have kept one of them.

It was a nice memory for a moment, but it quickly became a sad one as I thought that of the group of five, I’m the only one still alive. And the future seems so unclear, just part of the total package of dread these days.

I know. Men are not supposed to admit that they struggle or are afraid or feel sad. To hell with that. We are not robots with bigger muscles. We feel. We hurt. We struggle.

I know that this pandemic has kicked my emotional butt. Six months of working in the lower level of my home was a novelty at first but has become increasingly difficult.

I miss my colleagues. I am so proud of the great work they have done covering local news during this period, and I want to see them and shake their hands and thank them in person. I want to meet with them and laugh and plan and share ideas for stories like we used to. I hope I never hear the word "Zoom" again when this is all over.

So I lost my train of thought editing the Crime Beat story and decided to take a short Coke Zero and Oreos break. The next show came on. A tall, lanky cowboy walked down a dusty town street, a rifle at his hip. He fired off about a half-dozen shots from the modified rifle, and the announcer proclaimed, "The Rifleman!"

For a moment, I was back at the North Pole west of Colorado Springs with my mom and little brother and I was 8 years old. We were in the guest shop after having visited with Santa and enjoying ride after ride, and I was admiring a plastic rifle just like the one used by Lucas McCain himself.

It was a genuine "Rifleman" product. It was $1.99.

It might as well have been $10,000. We couldn’t afford it and I knew it. But I wanted it so badly.

And I continued to think about my mom and my brother and …

Dr. Fauci said this week that we may not get back to normal until the end of next year. I have news for Dr. Fauci. I will never get back to normal again. I don’t know what that is. Maybe you will pick right up where you left off, like nothing ever happened. Let me know if that happens, please, and share your secret with me.

No, I am anxious and sad and filled with dread. And I don’t think those feelings are going to go away when I get a needle poked in my arm.

And while thinking of simpler, joyful times makes me smile for a minute, that smile that soon is followed by tears of longing and missing and frustration that the memories continue to fade as each year passes.

The Chieftain has done some reporting on what this pandemic has done to local mental health care. We are doing more, with a story appearing in today’s edition and more planned.

We hope that our reporting will help people find resources to help them, and that as we gain more and more information, more of us will accept that it is normal to struggle with mental health issues in such a trying time. Or at any time, really. Life is tough.

And that goes for all of the guys out there, too. Hey, even the tough Cartwrights and Lucas McCain showed their sensitive sides now and then.

Chieftain reporter/editor Steve Henson can be reached by email at shenson@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@SteveHensonME. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow