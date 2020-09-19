His name has been a part of Pueblo newspaper lore since 1900 when a barely 20-year-old Alfred Damon Runyan (he changed the spelling of his last name to Runyon later in his career) first began covering local baseball and other news in print here.

On Oct. 4, we celebrate the 140th birthday (Oct. 4, 1880-Oct. 10, 1946) of this great newspaperman.

A big celebration was planned for the author’s birthday this year with his granddaughter and a Runyon historian scheduled to speak, along with many other events. Now, those plans have been postponed until next year when, hopefully, COVID-19 restrictions are lessened and public gatherings return. Mark your calendars now and be ready when celebration begins in earnest.

Here’s a little background on our local boy. Born in Manhattan, Kan., to a family where several relatives were in the newspaper business, young Runyon’s father moved his family to Pueblo when Damon was 10 years old. That was in 1890. Just a decade later, Runyon joined his father in the local journalism trade and honed his skills as a sportswriter.

And then he set his sights on the Big Apple in 1910, leaving Pueblo to write for Hearst family newspapers in New York. There, he fell in love with the gritty world of sports gambling, actors and mobsters. He made his mark writing headlines about these characters and putting them in his short stories with names like "Nathan Detroit," "Harry the Horse" and "The Seldom Seen Kid."

His original byline began with Alfred, and that is what it reads in local publications, but Runyon dropped the Alfred from his name, or rather it was dropped for him accidentally in a New York newspaper byline and he let the error stick.

Many people think Runyon wrote the musical, "Guys and Dolls", but, in actuality, he wrote a short story collection by that name and characters from that collection and other Runyon short stories inspired the book written by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, turned into the 1950 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

That is not to take any credit from Runyon. Without his colorful descriptions of characters and his unusual use of slang in his short stories, there would be no musical.

Perhaps his signature style was nfluenced through his coverage of some of the immigrants and tough early-Pueblo businessmen he came to know as a Pueblo reporter.

The term Runyonesque refers to writing that blends both the formal and slang language of the speakeasy crowd he associated with. He captured this language perfectly in his stories.

Even though New Yorkers might not know the Colorado connection, we Puebloans sure do. Pueblo has many eponymously named tributes to this man: Runyon Lake, Runyon Theater, Runyon Field; fitting for one who has forever linked our beloved steel city with the bright lights of New York City’s Broadway theaters through the musical, "Guys and Dolls".

It’s a bit romantic to think that a local news writer went on to inspire a musical that keeps Pueblo part of our nation’s Broadway history.

Constance Baucum Little is a longtime southern Colorado journalist, who reported from the Wet Mountain Valley of Westcliffe for nearly 25 years. She currently teaches writing at Colorado State University Pueblo and serves on the board of the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center. As a graduate student, Little wrote about Damon Runyon as part of her final thesis work back in 2005. She has been keeping his name active in Pueblo history and newspaper circles ever since.