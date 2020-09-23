Contributed by Valley Cowboy Church

Is this the generation that is going to witness the end of America? If our country stays on the path that it is currently on, it is very difficult to see how we are possibly going to continue on with the freedoms we’ve been accustomed to having.

Throughout human history every great society has eventually entered a period of decline, and sadly that is happening in America as well. Our hope is that we can awaken the American people while there is still time, and that we can return to the values and the principles that this great nation was originally founded on.

THE RETURN is a Global Day of Prayer and Repentance for America and the world. It will be a live event at the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Sept. 26 and will be aired as a simulcast event across the world on that day.

Be a part of this movement by taking part in the simulcast event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT on Saturday at Valley Cowboy Church. The RETURN is for believers of every background, denomination, and land to take time to pray and fast for our country and our world. It willn feature such leaders as Pat Roberson, Dr. James Dobson, Anne Graham Lotz, Michele Bachmann, Steve Strang, and many, many more.

Please join us, as we join with other people who are concerned about the future of our country via the simulcast of THE RETURN, at Valley Cowboy Church, 26910 State Highway 109, La Junta, Colorado - just south of the La Junta Kids’ Rodeo Arena in north La Junta. The event is free, open to the public, and you may come and go as you like.

For more information, please call Millie Allen at (719)740-0637. You may also look this event up online at thereturn.org.