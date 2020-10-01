I am writing this letter to you as I am a Candidate for the City Council opening in Ward 1 of La Junta. Thank you to the Tribune Democrat for allowing me to present this. My Wife, Carly, and I live at 713 Cimarron Ave. in La Junta which is in Ward 1. I am using this opportunity to introduce myself and outline the reasons I am running for La Junta City Council.

I was born in La Junta, but grew up outside of Cheraw. After graduation from Cheraw High School (Co-Valedictorian) I attended CSU in Ft. Collins where I earned a BS degree in Psychology. After working for a while in the private sector, my wanderlust got the better of me and I wanted to see more of the world. I joined the US Peace Corps and spent 2 years in the Philippines working in rice irrigation water management. Additionally, I also taught Introductory Social Science at the University of the Philippines in Los Baños, Laguna on the Island of Luzon. This was during the period when Martial Law was in effect under President Marcos.

Upon returning to the United States, I was accepted into the Masters Program at the Iliff School of Theology on the Denver University campus where I earned a Master of Arts in Religion degree with emphasis in Religious Philosophy and Metaphysics. I did this for my own edification and not to pursue a career as a teacher or a preacher. After several hospitality related positions I ended up working at the Brown Palace Hotel in downtown Denver where I worked my way up into the sales department. This began a 12 year period of employment in Hotel Management with my last position being the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Concord Hilton in Concord, Calif.

Due to health concerns related to stress, I terminated my hotel employment and returned to Colorado where I worked in a variety of hospitality related industries. In conjunction with this, I began doing Volunteer work at a non-profit then called "Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic" now called

"Learning Ally". This led to a 12 year employment position with them. Wanting to get out of the Denver Metro area and be closer to my now 90 year old Mom who lives in North La Junta, Carly and I bought our La Junta forever home and moved to our current location in 2017. Carly has made me promise we won’t move again!

Recognizing the potential of the nascent Hemp Industry to bring economic stimulus to rural Colorado, Carly and I are the Co-Founders and I am the current Operator of the Colorado Hemp Processing Cooperative. One of my grandfathers was a farmer in Cheraw and the other was a rancher in Higbee. Both of my parents were born in Otero County and my Mom has lived exclusively in Otero County all 90 years of her life. Growing up I worked on both farms and ranches and realized that farmers and ranchers are the ultimate entrepreneurs. I have friends and relatives who are farmers and ranchers in Otero County and the Colorado Hemp Processing Cooperative is striving to bring a whole Hemp plant Processing Facility here to create jobs and economic stimulus. In addition to providing jobs for Hemp growing and Tier 1 Processing (where the CHPC processing stops) we are also striving to bring Tier 2 Processing and Manufacturing companies to create consumer products made primarily from Hemp which will further stimulate the local economy. An additional element would be to open a Hemp Factory Outlet mall type environment to bring more jobs and more economic stimulus to La Junta and Otero County. Lastly we can utilize the latest biochar ovens to produce electricity and clean up the waste from the sewage plant, the tree dump, and the Hemp Industry to fuel this initiative. Biochar can be used for soil remediation, water filtration, and biodegradable bioplastics which is in itself another economic stimulus.

Another opportunity to bring economic stimulus to this area is to increase the level of tourism to our corner of the state. We have some very unique experiences and facilities here including the Kids Rodeo, Bents Fort, and the Koshare Indian Museum in addition to the Dinosaur Tracks and yearly Tarantula migration. Packaged properly we could bring Bus tours to the area to increase Tourism revenues. Some of this is being done, but due to my experience in the Hotel business I have additional expertise on how to facilitate and promote these packages.

I would bring a Broad Perspective to the La Junta City Council. I have been a registered Green Party Member for over 30 years which allows me to work with constituents from both major Parties. I love to discuss ideas for the purpose of deciding what is right ... not who is right. I have been Blessed with many wonderful teachers over my varied careers and I continue to embrace my Love of Learning.

With Friends and Family in La Junta and Otero County, a position on the La Junta City Council would allow me to be a participant in decisions that have the potential to positively affect their lives. Although I lived outside of La Junta for over 30 years, I am overjoyed to be living here again as this has always been Home. If selected to fill the vacant position on the La Junta City Council, I promise to always do my best, keep an open mind, bring a broad perspective to all discussions, look for solutions to problems, and treat all La Junta Residents, City Council Members and the Mayor with the utmost respect and dignity. Please Vote for me on Nov. 3, and Thank You for your Support!

Cordially,

Duane Stjernholm

duanestjernholm@msn.com