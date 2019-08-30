New year, same faces

Year one under coach Conner Pigg ended with a 3-6 overall record for the Rye High School football team, including a 0-4 mark in the Tri-Peaks League.

However, the Thunderbolts graduated only two starters as the young core of their roster returns with a year under their belt in Pigg’s system and the experience of playing under the Friday night lights.

“It feels good to have that transition,” Pigg said. “We have a lot of returners, good veterans, six seniors this year who all have significant playing experience.”

The seasoned vets had to battle a daunting schedule in 2018.

Four of their nine games came against Class 1A playoff teams, including three in their Tri-Peaks League slate in Colorado Springs Christian, Florence and Buena Vista.

Seeing what it takes to be a playoff team and compete at a high level helped fuel the Thunderbolts, who are ready to turn heads with that gained knowledge.

“We learned that the hard way, but this year is going to be a lot better for us,” Rye senior Bryce Benz said on the gained experienced. “I think they’re starting to drop guys while we’re staying the same so it should be closer games and be better this year.”

Creating chemistry

With only 16 players on the roster to start 2018 and a first-year coach in Pigg, the necessary team camaraderie wasn’t always felt between the ‘Bolts.

Returning with a battle-tested group helps, and having seniors like Rahl and Benz to help carry the load is an important piece as well.

“It was certainly a learning curve,” Pigg said about his first year at the helm. “We were close in a lot of games, but this year we’re trying to get those last few minutes in the quarters figured out.”

A reflection of that has been the increased turnout for the program already seen under Pigg.

2018 may have only started with a 16-man roster, but Rye had 33 out for their third practice of the season Aug. 14.

Pigg believes the increased roster is a sign that players are believing in the philosophy he has set forth and are willing to come to work with their teammates each and every day.

“Our team chemistry wasn’t that great and we planned to fix that a lot this year,” Rye senior Kreed Rahl said. “We plan to be more of a family than just a team and I think that helps a lot in leading the team farther into the season.”

Changes on offense

Benz played the role of starting quarterback in 2018, but only threw 59 passes for 140 yards. However, he led the team in rushing with 326 yards and three touchdowns.

From those results, Pigg has made the switch and put Benz at the tailback spot and moved 2018 tight end Hayden Polk to QB.

“We moved (Benz) to running back to try and get him a few more touches per game, give us more flexibility offensively,” Pigg said. “We have Hayden Polk, we thought he could be somebody who could control the huddle real well and let Bryce take off.”

The Thunderbolts will need the change in offense to hopefully open up the offensive side of the ball after they scored 103 points in 2018, 11.5 per game.

Rahl also joins the backfield as a fullback, giving Rye one more option on a team they believe is filled with some playmakers.

“It’s a lot different than you’d expect,” Benz said on the Rye offense. “Just a lot of misdirection stuff, trying to get them off. You have to be tough because you have to be a blocker.”

Bend-don’t-break defense

One of the biggest influences Pigg has started to see on his team and the program is building the defensive mindset with a bend-don’t-break attitude.

The defense last year was on the right track toward that goal, but a few big plays each game ultimately became the deciding factor.

“If you look at a game like Florence last year, we’re in the game outside of six plays, but those six plays go for big yardage,” Pigg said. “A lot of kids got a lot faster this summer and made a big improvement there so we just have to take the big play away and make plays in the backfield and keep the score low.”

At the middle linebacker spot, Rahl has taken the message to heart and is ready to help lead that mission as a general.

Rahl’s vision is seeing everybody attacking the ball and making sure those big plays Pigg described are cut to a bare minimum.

“Everybody working together, everybody around the ball at the same time,” Rahl said on what he wants to see the defense improve. “We got one person doing it, we need everybody at the ball, every single play and everybody going 100 percent. That’s how we’re going to be successful.”

