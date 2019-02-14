Upsets are certainly not easy to pull off and the Centennial High School boys basketball team accomplished that task last Friday against East thanks to Antonio Rodriguez.

The South-Central League leading scorer put up 25 points in the Bulldogs 87-69 victory over the Eagles at the Southwest Motors Event Center. Fellow senior teammate Jeremy Lange contributed 24 as well.

What made the point total unique for the sharpshooter was most of his points came from the free throw line. Rodriguez went 15-of-16 from the charity stripe while adding a pair of 3-pointers, another category he leads the S-CL in with 51.

Tuesday, the senior posted 14 more points in a loss to Pueblo County, but the Bulldogs are still set to make the 4A state playoffs where they will look to Rodriguez to help pull off another upset.