DENVER — Never in Rye High School’s wrestling history has anyone earned a title on the mat.

Now, the Thunderbolt have two underclassmen who could potentially hoist trophies.

Cole Miller (106) and Mikey Atencio each won their quarterfinals and semifinals matches Friday during the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at the Pepsi Center.

Both will compete in today’s finals for the Thunderbolts.

“It feels great,” Miller said. “I’m really happy about this victory and going to the finals.”

Miller led Trinidad’s Alberto Felthager 2-0 after the first period, then exploded for 8 points in the second and led 10-0 heading to the final period.

Miller (106) said he wanted a technical fall, but settled for a 13-0 major decision win.

“I turned him a lot of times when I was on top and got the lead there,” Miller said. “This means a lot; it’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Atencio (113) allowed a rare point on an escape in his match-up but had plenty of cushion to earn a 6-1 decision against Dylan Zimmerman of Hayden.

Atencio said he wasn’t satisfied with his third-place finish after last season, which created a fire in the sophomore that’s yet to be extinguished.

“The experience of being in high school has helped,” Atencio said of his leap to 33-0. “My practice partners are the best, so that’s great.”

Central

The Wildcats only quarterfinalist, Jimmy Gonzales, began the Class 3A portion of the tournament Friday with a fiery 8-4 victory against, Ben Koch of Delta. That set the stage for a showdown with Dylan Tressler of Pagosa Springs.

Gonzales (126) repeated his finish from the quarterfinals and defeated Tressler 8-4 to advance to the finals.

Last season, Gonzales didn’t place for the Wildcats. Now, though, he is guaranteed at least second place and will battle Alamosa’s Joe Chavez in today’s finals.

Finals begin for all classes with a parade of champions at 6:30 p.m. with matches to follow afterward.

