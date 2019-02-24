DENVER — Brendon Garcia held up the symbolic “four” on both hands as the audience at the Pepsi Center showered him with an ovation.

The Pueblo County senior joined rarified air with his win Saturday.

Garcia won his fourth state wrestling title to become Colorado’s 22nd four-time champ.

He celebrated by jumping into the arms of his coaches and holding up four to the crowd.

He defeated East’s Xavier Espinoza in the 113-pound finals match.

Garcia and Espinoza met on the mat for the first time this season, but Garcia still managed to scout out his moves.

Espinoza kept it tight for a portion of the first but Garcia’s resilience took over early in the second.

He took a 6-2 lead that Espinoza eventually cut to 6-3. But Garcia never relinquished another point and tacked on one more to win.

“I finally did it,” Garcia said of the fourth title. “That was the thing I’d been working for my whole life.”

It didn’t help that Garcia fought off an illness throughout the tournament.

Coach Eddie Soto said Garcia was sick leading up to the tournament and still competed.

“In the earlier rounds, I thought about it a little more,” Garcia said. “All the adrenaline pretty much blocked it out.”

For Soto, watching the match felt like an eternity. But when the clock hit three seconds and he saw the number ‘7’ and ‘3’ with the latter favoring his wrestler ...

“I felt relieved,” Soto said.

Despite challenges this season, Garcia’s confidence never wavered.

He moved up to 120 pounds for part of the year where he lost three times.

Normally, that doesn’t hold any importance, but Garcia had never lost in the state of Colorado.

Soto said his 113-pounder craved that challenge.

“He said, ‘You know what coach? I want to bump up,’” Soto said. “He bumped up to 120s to challenge himself and he was always undersized. But he went up there and challenged himself.”

Jaxon Garoutte earned a title with a victory over Centennial’s Cole Hernandez.

Hernandez had just three losses all season and Garoutte was two of them.

Garoutte (145) won with a pin earlier this season at Pueblo County High School and bested Hernandez with a 10-2 victory in the finals.

Garoutte throughout the year spoke confidently about winning a title.

He was grateful to accomplish that in his junior season.

"I have a good mentality toward wrestling," Garoutte said. "I know that nobody can stop me if I impose my will in a match. I go out and wrestle and it was just a matter of time before I got my first state title."

Chris Fasano (160) also won his first title with a 2-0 decision in the finals against Coronado's KJ Kearns.

He also completed an undefeated season at 42-0. The Hornets senior previously finished third, third and second.

To make it up the final rung of the ladder in his last year was a dream come true.

"I came in my freshman year and wanted to be a four-timer, I wanted to be Hunter Willits," Fasano said. "I went off track my last few years and I finally got back on it. It's the greatest feeling in the world to finally get that title."

